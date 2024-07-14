Live updates: Donald Trump shot in apparent assassination attempt; gunman killed

Former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage by the Secret Service at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday after an apparent assassination attempt by a shooter, who was later killed. Trump was taken to a local medical facility where he is receiving care. His spokesman said the former president "will be fine."

One attendee was killed and two others are in critical condition, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Trump could be seen on video contracting his body to the right, clutching his ear and dropping to the ground. He was then surrounded by Secret Service agents who rushed him to his car. What appeared to be blood could be seen on the right side of Trump's head.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

One spectator from the rally is dead, and a second is in serious condition, according to the Butler County district attorney. The shooter is dead, NBC News confirms.

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on Saturday evening, saying "There's no place in America for this kind of violence."

Biden had planned to spend the weekend in Delaware, but late Saturday the White House said he would return to Washington tonight.

CNBC's politics reporters, video team and breaking news reporters are covering this story live from New York and Washington, D.C.

House will probe shooting, Speaker Mike Johnson says

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

The House of Representatives "will conduct a full investigation of the tragic events" at the Trump rally, Speaker Mike Johnson said.

"The American people deserve to know the truth," the Louisiana Republican said in a tweet.

"We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from [Department of Homeland Security] and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP," Johnson wrote.

- Dan Mangan

Biden spoke to Trump after shooting, White House says

Tom Brenner | Via Reuters

President Joe Biden has spoken to former President Donald Trump following the campaign rally shooting in Pennsylvania, a White House official said.

Biden has also spoken with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Bob Dandoy, the Mayor of Butler, Pennsylvania, the official told reporters.

The official offered no details about the calls.

Biden, who delivered remarks earlier Saturday evening condemning the "sick" act of apparent political violence, is set to receive an updated briefing at the White House on Sunday morning, the official said.

— Kevin Breuninger

Washington DC police beef up security 'out of an abundance of caution'

Nathan Howard | Reuters

Washington's Metropolitan Police Department is bolstering its security presence throughout the city in response to the Trump rally shooting.

"Out of an abundance of caution, MPD has increased police presence across the city," Police Chief Pamela Smith said in a statement.

Smith said there were no "known threats" to Washington but that the public should stay vigilant of suspicious activity.

The MPD provided several tip lines for reporting suspicious behavior: either call 202-727-9099, text 50411, or visit iwatchdc.org online.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Rep. Ronny Jackson, former WH doctor, says bullet grazed his nephew's neck

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Texas Republican who served as the White House's chief doctor for Trump and former President Barack Obama, told Fox News that his nephew's neck was grazed by a bullet during the shooting at Trump's rally.

"My nephew was at the event tonight, and they were in the friends and family pen, and they heard this shot and everybody dropped to the ground ... he was grazed in the neck, a bullet crossed his neck, cut his neck, and he was bleeding," Jackson told Fox's Sean Hannity.

The former Navy officer said his nephew, who he did not identify by name, said the relative was sitting to the Trump right during the incident, "in the line of fire and they heard shots coming in."

Jackson said there was someone who was four or five rows behind his nephew who was critically injured.

"My sister-in-law had encouraged him to go the ... first aid tent, to the triage tent," Jackson said.

"When they got to the triage tent while they were there was another member of the crowd and unfortunately was in the triage tent on a gurney ... that had a devastating wound, had a critical wound to the head and was dead," the congressman said.

Trump nominated Jackson as secretary for Veteran's Affairs in 2018, but Jackson dropped out as the nominee weeks later amid allegations about his professional conduct.

- Dan Mangan

Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman endorses Trump after shooting

Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman was previously expected to endorse former President Donald Trump, but in the wake of the shooting on Saturday, he decided to make his decision official.

"I am going to formally endorse @realDonaldTrump," Ackman wrote in a lengthy social media post.

Ackman said he had waited to do so in order to explaining his reasoning "in detail" and "address the arguments put forth by others against Trump."

Ackman issued his endorsement on X, the platform owned by Elon Musk, who also endorsed Trump in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

— Kevin Breuninger

NBC News map: Suspected shooter was nearly 150 yards from Trump stage

The suspected shooter was positioned roughly 148 yards from the Trump rally stage, according to an NBC News map visualization of the shooting.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Biden will return to the White House tonight

Tom Brenner | Via Reuters

President Joe Biden is leaving Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and returning to the White House tonight, the White House said.

Biden had originally planned to be in Rehoboth Beach all weekend.

– Josephine Rozzelle

FBI promotes tip line for public as it take the lead in shooting probe

Samuel Corum | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The FBI, which is leading the investigation of the shooting, urged anyone with information about the incident to call the bureau's tip line, 1-800-CALL-FBI."

"Special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately [to the scene] to include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians," the FBI said in a statement.

"We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners at the U.S. Secret Service and state and local law enforcement."

- Dan Mangan

New York adds police, resources to Trump Tower

Adam Gray | Afp | Getty Images

The New York Police Department is adding extra officers and resources to Trump Tower in Manhattan, which contains Trump's apartment, as a result of the shooting.

Trump Tower also houses business offices of the Trump Organization, the company owned by the former president.

At Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he also maintains a residence, several police squad cars with lights flashing were guarding the club's entrance.

— Dan Mangan

Graphic Content: Photo shows dead suspected shooter on roof

EDITORS NOTE

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Images depict gunshot wounds and an image of the body of the dead suspected shooter.

Hank Jenkins | Anadolu | Getty Images

A screen grab photo from a video shows the body of the suspected shooter at the Pennsylvania rally on a building roof that overlooked Trump's event.

The man was killed by the Secret Service after allegedly firing the shots in an apparent assassination attempt on Trump.

The building where the suspected shooter was killed was outside the security perimeter of the rally.

- Dan Mangan

Man with rifle seen moments before shots fired, witness tells BBC

A witness outside the Trump rally told the BBC that he noticed a man with a rifle "bear-crawling" up a building roof minutes before shots were fired.

"We're pointing at the guy crawling up the roof," Greg, the witness, said.

He added that he tried to flag the police down once he saw what was happening and stood pointing at the man on the roof for several minutes.

"Next thing you know, I'm thinking to myself, I'm like, 'Why is Trump still speaking? Why have they not pulled him off the stage?'" Greg told the BBC.

The shooting occurred outside of the Secret Service's security perimeter for the event, three senior U.S. law enforcement officials told NBC News.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Department of Homeland Security investigating the shooting, Mayorkas says

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that he and U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle briefed President Joe Biden on the shooting.

"DHS and the Secret Service are working with law enforcement partners to respond to and investigate the shooting," Mayorkas said in the statement. "We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and commend the Secret Service for their swift action today.

"We are engaged with President Biden, former President Trump, and their campaigns, and are taking every possible measure to ensure their safety and security. Maintaining the security of the Presidential candidates and their campaign events is one of our Department's most vital priorities," he said.

– Josephine Rozzelle

Attorney General briefs Biden on Trump shooting

Anna Rose Layden | Reuters

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he has been briefed on the shooting at Trump's rally, and also has briefed President Joe Biden.

"The FBI, ATF, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and the Department's National Security Division are currently working with the Secret Service as well as state and local law enforcement partners on the ground in Butler, Pennsylvania," Garland said in a statement released by the Department of Justice.

"My heart is with the former President, those injured, and the family of the spectator killed in this horrific attack," Garland said. "We will not tolerate violence of any kind, and violence like this is an attack on our democracy. The Justice Department will bring every available resource to bear to this investigation."

- Dan Mangan

Trump rally shooting comes days before Republican convention, putting spotlight on security

Andrew Harnik | Getty Images

The shooting at Trump's campaign rally occurred less than two days before the highest-profile Republicans from across the country are set to convene for the party's nominating convention in Milwaukee.

The four-day event will largely take place at the Fiserv Forum, a nearly 20,000-capacity arena that is home to the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team.

It is unclear whether the Republican National Committee will increase security in light of the shooting and, if so, how the organizers will do so with little time to spare.

Asked for comment about those security plans, an RNC spokesman directed CNBC to a joint statement from the organization's chairs and the Trump campaign that included no mention of how the event will be secured.

"As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action," read the statement from top Trump campaign aides Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, as well as RNC chairman Michael Whatley and co-chair Lara Trump.

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again," their statement read.

— Kevin Breuninger

Suspected shooter is a male, according to senior law enforcement officials

The suspected shooter at the Trump rally is a male, four senior U.S. law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation told NBC.

– Josephine Rozzelle

Trump allies blame Democrats' campaign rhetoric for stoking fear that led to violence

Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Several of Donald Trump's loudest supporters have blamed President Biden's campaign rhetoric for the apparent assassination attempt on the former president.

"Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs," Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio., a frontrunner to be Trump's vice presidential pick, said on X. "That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., echoed that message, accusing Democrats of stoking political violence.

"For years, Democrats and their allies in the media have recklessly stoked fears, calling President Trump and other conservatives threats to democracy," he wrote. "Their inflammatory rhetoric puts lives at risk."

— Rebecca Picciotto

Biden draws heat for comment this week saying 'It's time to put Trump in the bullseye'

Tom Brenner | Via Reuters

President Joe Biden drew criticism from conservatives for his comment on a call with donors earlier this week that "it's time to put Trump in the bullseye."

The official X social media account of the Republican caucus on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted Biden's quote, and noted, "That just happened."

"Defend that. Go ahead," tweeted Fox News contributor Joe Concha about the comment. "Try to defend that rhetoric after what we all just witnessed with Trump coming with a centimeter of being assassinated.

Biden said in the call Monday with donors, "I have one job, and that's to beat Donald Trump. I'm absolutely certain I'm the best person to be able to do that."

"So, we're done talking about the debate. It's time to put Trump in the bullseye," Biden said.

- Dan Mangan

House committee leaders call for hearings with the Secret Service

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Several Republican House committee leaders are calling for briefings and a congressional hearing with Secret Service members about the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said he has contacted the Secret Service to schedule a briefing on the shooting and to set a congressional hearing with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

"There are many questions and Americans demand answers," Comer said in a statement, adding that the committee will send a "formal invitation" to the Secret Service soon.

The Republican members of the House Homeland Security Committee also requested a Secret Service briefing for Saturday evening, according to their social media post.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Video shows moment when shooter fires at Trump rally

Video cameras captured the moment when a shooter fired while former President Donald Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The footage shows Trump jolting in response to the shot — which he later said grazed his right ear —and then falling to the floor as Secret Service rushes around him.

— Kevin Breuninger

Photos: Trump with blood on his face, aftermath of rally

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Photographers captured images of former President Donald Trump with thin streaks of blood on his face, as well as the chaos that followed.

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

See more images here.

— Michele Luhn

New details from the US Secret Service

Reuters Tv | Via Reuters

The U.S. Secret Service released an new statement on the shooting at the Trump rally:

"During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.

Evan Vucci | AP

"US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured.

"The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

– Josephine Rozzelle

Ivanka Trump thanks law enforcement, says 'I love you Dad, today and always'

Ivanka Trump, the former president's eldest daughter, in a social media post thanked those who have shared "love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania."

"I continue to pray for our country," her post read. "I love you Dad, today and always."

— Kevin Breuninger

Trump on Truth Social says he felt a 'bullet ripping through the skin'

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Several hours after the shooting, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to send condolences to the families of the members of the crowd who were killed and injured.

He also relayed his memory of the experience: "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

He thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement officials who rapidly responded at the scene and reiterated that the shooter was dead, though he said he did not have further information.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," Trump added.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Secret Service requests FBI's assistance in investigation

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

The U.S. Secret Service has requested the FBI's assistance in investigating the shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

"FBI personnel are on the scene in Butler, Pennsylvania and the FBI will continue to work jointly with the U.S. Secret Service as the investigation moves forward," the FBI said in a statement.

The Secret Service also requested the assistance of the U.S. Attorney's Office ,two senior U.S. law enforcement officials told NBC.

– Josephine Rozzelle

Trump campaign is in a 'communications lockdown'

Trump Campaign | Via Reuters

The Trump campaign went into "a complete communications lockdown," according to a message to staff obtained by NBC News.

"Everything is OK," wrote James Blair, Trump campaign and Republican National Committee political director. "Anyone who speaks with the press, even on background or off the record, will be found and terminated immediately."

"Refrain from commenting, speculating, posting on social media, etc. Complete and total lockdown," Blair added. "Your personal safety is of the utmost importance. Please exercise extreme caution during this time."

— Rebecca Picciotto