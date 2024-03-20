Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Don't trust Trump's ‘impossible' appeal bond claims, attorney general tells judges

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Mike Segar | Reuters
  • Donald Trump should have pledged real estate to the courts if he were "truly unable" to secure a bond, the New York attorney general's office said.
  • Instead, Trump claimed it was "impossible" for him to get a bond using his properties, but did not provide any hard evidence for this, the AG's office said.

Donald Trump should have pledged real estate he owns as collateral against a $464 million business fraud judgment if he were "truly unable" to secure an appeal bond for that amount, the New York attorney general's office said in a court filing Wednesday.

Trump also failed to provide evidence supporting his claim this week that it was "impossible" to obtain an appeal bond by using the properties as collateral, a lawyer for AG Letitia James wrote.

"Defendants supply no documentary evidence that demonstrates precisely what real property they offered" to potential insurers," wrote Dennis Fan, senior solicitor general in the AG's office, in the filing to Manhattan appeals court judges.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Nor did they report "on what terms that property was offered, or precisely why" bond insurers "were unwilling to accept the assets."

The office made these arguments as it asked the judges to reject Trump's request to stop his massive fraud judgment from coming due.

Unless a court intervenes, James could start collecting on the judgment — by seizing Trump's assets— as soon as next week.

Money Report

news 32 mins ago

Fed meeting live updates: Traders await insight from central bank on the outlook for rate cuts

news 42 mins ago

Mega Millions jackpot hits $977 million. Here's what financial experts say to do if you score the winning ticket

One reason why bond insurers might have turned down offers of Trump's properties as collateral, wrote Fan, was out of concern that the real estate would turn out to be less valuable than Trump claimed it was.

But even that line of thinking takes for granted that Trump had actually made reasonable offers to potential bond insurers.

Neither Trump's attorneys nor his bond broker have so far produced hard evidence of any offers that were made, and any rejections that followed.

Instead, the account of Trump's struggle to obtain a bond came entirely from two people who, Fan alleged, have serious conflicts of interest and credibility problems.

Gary Giulietti, the bond broker who claimed 30 different insurers had turned him down, is also a personal friend of Trump's who has a long-running business relationship with the Trump Organization.

Not only that, said Fan, but Giulietti also served as an expert witness for Trump in the very same fraud case Trump is now trying to appeal.

The other person who backed up Giulietti's claims to the appeals judges was Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization.

Garten told the court that Trump faced "insurmountable" difficulties getting an appeal bond.

Fan argued that Garten is conflicted because he works for Trump, and that Garten was "personally involved in the fraudulent and illegal conduct" at the heart of Trump's fraud case.

Garten denied this on Wednesday. "The court found no such thing, the AG's statement is reckless and completely untrue." he said in a statement to NBC News.

Fan also noted that Garten's claims about how hard it was to get a bond relied mostly on things Giulietti had said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us