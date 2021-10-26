‘Dune' Sequel Greenlit by Legendary and Warner Bros.

Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. have greenlit a sequel to "Dune."

Denis Villeneuve's adaption of Frank Herbert's novel tallied $41 million at the domestic box office over the weekend. Globally, the film hauled in $220 million.

The film was also made available on HBO Max at the same time.

Denis Villeneuve will get the chance to create the second film of his planned two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune," Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. said Tuesday.

The news comes after Villeneuve's "Dune" tallied $41 million at the domestic box office during its debut over the weekend, a solid haul considering the film also launched on HBO Max Friday. Globally, the film hauled in $220 million.

While Warner Bros. seemed keen to greenlight a second film for Villeneuve, Legendary owns the cinematic rights to the novel and had to be onboard in order to continue the story on the big screen.

The second film is expected to follow Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he joins the Fremen and works to bring peace to the desert planet of Arrakis.

"Dune: Part Two" will debut on Oct. 20, 2023.