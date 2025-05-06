EA issues strong bookings guidance as CEO touts ‘Battlefield' reveal

Electronic Arts posted stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

The video game maker said it expects bookings to range between $7.60 billion and $8 billion for fiscal 2026.

CEO Andrew Wilson said EA's FC and College Football games contributed to a strong year of bookings.

Electronic Arts shares rose more than 5% after the company topped fiscal fourth-quarter bookings estimates and issued upbeat guidance.

Here's how the company did versus LSEG consensus estimates:

Earnings per share : 98 cents. This figure is not comparable to analysts' estimates.

: 98 cents. This figure is not comparable to analysts' estimates. Revenue (bookings): $1.80 billion vs. $1.56 billion expected

First-quarter bookings guidance came up short of analysts' expectations. EA expects the figure to range between $1.175 billion and $1.275 billion, versus a $1.275 billion projection from analysts.

"As we look to the future, we're confident in our ability to execute across a deep pipeline — beginning this summer with the highly anticipated reveal of 'Battlefield,' a pivotal step in delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment," he wrote.

Net income for the fourth-quarter of 2025 grew nearly 40% to $254 million, or 98 cents per share, from $182 million, or 67 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year, net income totaled $1.12 billion, or $4.25 per share, down from $1.27 billion, or $4.68 per share, last year.

The company also announced a dividend of 19 cents per share.