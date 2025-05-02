Earnings show one tech segment starting to feel the tariff pinch fastest

Tariffs remain top of mind for tech companies this earnings season, but some businesses are feeling more pain than others.

Advertising-heavy businesses seem to be holding on in the near-term as consumer-focused models start to feel the pinch from slowing spending.

Megacaps tech is feeling the pressure and Apple said it expects $900 million in added costs from tariffs this quarter.

A tale of two different technology companies is playing out this earnings season as President Donald Trump's global trade upheaval makes planning nearly impossible.

Businesses reliant on advertising appear to be holding on for the near-term as those dependent on consumer spending have started to feel the cracks of a murky macro subjected to an ever-shifting tariff policy.

Block offered a lackluster second-quarter profit outlook in its earnings release Thursday, and said it took into account a "more cautious stance" into the end of the year. Airbnb issued disappointing guidance and said its business experienced some "softness" in travel from Canada to the U.S. toward the end of the quarter.

"In the U.S., we've seen relatively softer results, which we believe has been largely driven by broader economic uncertainties," the vacation rentals company said in a letter to shareholders.

The fortress technology giants are also proving susceptible to Trump's whims.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Thursday that the company anticipates $900 million in added costs from tariffs this quarter, but said it's "very difficult" to predict beyond that timeframe due to uncertainty.

He also said Apple is sourcing products shipped to the U.S. from India and Vietnam — where tariffs are lower.

"We do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will have India as their country of origin," he said. "Vietnam will be the country of origin for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods products sold in the U.S."

Amazon's e-commerce business, which relies on many sellers that ship from China, is also beginning to feel the pressure. The company issued light guidance for the current quarter, and said "tariffs and trade policies" and "recessionary fears" were factors in its outlook.

Trump recently hiked the import duty on goods from China to 145%. Amazon is also grappling with the expiration of the de minimis loophole that previously allowed imports under $800 to enter the U.S. duty free.

Finance chief Brian Olsavsky said the company offered a wide guidance range due to tariff unpredictability.

But Amazon's advertising business was a silver lining in the report, jumping 19% from last year. Other ad-heavy businesses also reported strong results in this macroeconomic setup, but warned of possibly tougher waters ahead.

Alphabet reported a year-over-year jump in ad revenue, but warned that the de minimis changes would "cause a slight headwind" to its ad business this year, particularly in Asia. Meta's ad revenues topped estimates, but finance chief Susan Li said some Asia e-commerce retailers have curbed ad spending. "

"A portion of that spend has been redirected to other markets, but overall spend for those advertisers is below the levels prior to April," she said.

Worsening consumer sentiment isn't just a tech problem. Airlines, restaurants and consumer retailers are also feeling the pinch.

Delta Airlines cut its growth plans for 2025 and trimmed its first-quarter guidance on weakening demand, while Chipotle Mexican Grill blamed a "slowdown consumer spending" as a reason for a decline in same-store sales.

U.S. consumers also appear less optimistic about the economy. Last month, the expectations index from the Conference Board's consumer confidence survey fell to its lowest level since October 2011.

Board officials said the reading is consistent with a recession.