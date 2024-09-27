EchoStar nears deal to sell Dish to DirecTV with $2 billion debt payment looming, sources say

EchoStar is in advanced talks to sell satellite TV provider Dish Network to rival DirecTV, according to people familiar with the matter.

EchoStar is in advanced talks to sell satellite TV provider Dish Network to rival DirecTV, the closely held pay TV operator owned by private-equity firm TPG and AT&T, according to people familiar with the matter. While the sides hope to complete a deal by Monday, no deal is assured, and the talks may still fall apart, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.

The combination of Dish and DirecTV has been rumored for years and nearly happened in 2002 until it collapsed under regulatory pressure. This time, the deal is being driven by EchoStar's desire to pay off $1.98 billion of debt that matures in November, said two of the people familiar with the process. EchoStar had just $521 million in cash and cash equivalents and marketable investment securities as of June 30 and forecast negative cash flows for the remainder of 2024, according to public filings.

The prospect of a future EchoStar bankruptcy and deal approval from creditors make the completion of a deal complicated. Dish attempted to refinance some of its debt earlier this week with bondholders, but the negotiations failed, according to a Sept. 23 filing.

The company said in public filings it remains in discussions with other debtholders.

A potential DirecTV-Dish transaction is being structured as all cash, with DirecTV paying EchoStar for the satellite TV business, its digital business Sling and associated liabilities, said people familiar with the matter. All in, the transaction may be worth more than $9 billion, according to one of the people.

A spokesperson for DirecTV declined to comment. A spokesperson for Dish couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

"The bottom line is that we now see bankruptcy in the next four to six months as the most likely outcome [for EchoStar]," MoffettNathanson's Craig Moffett said in a note to clients in August. "They will need to raise new capital."

EchoStar has a total enterprise value of about $31 billion and a market capitalization of about $7.6 billion. There is no wireless spectrum involved in the proposed deal, which Dish Network has spent the past decade accumulating in its quest to transition into a wireless company, the people said.

Satellite TV, once some of the biggest distributors of the TV bundle, has been declining for years — often at a faster rate than cable competitors — as consumers switch to subscription streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. Dish ended its last quarter with 6.1 million satellite subscribers and 2 million customers for Sling TV, Dish's over-the-internet package of linear networks.

DirecTV has also felt the pain, losing millions of subscribers since AT&T bought the company in 2015 for $67 billion with debt. AT&T spun it out in 2021 and sold a portion of the company to TPG. At that time, DirecTV had approximately 15.4 million subscribers. It has about 11 million today, CNBC previously reported.

The company has recently been focused on building out its streaming business, centering its latest ad campaign around dispelling the belief that DirecTV is only available through a satellite dish. MoffettNathanson estimates DirecTV added more than 20,000 streaming customers earlier this year. The bulk of its customers still use satellite dishes.

Most recently, DirecTV was in a distribution fight with Disney, which saw networks including ESPN go dark for nearly two weeks for the satellite TV company's customers. The two companies reached a deal that gives DirecTV the ability to offer skinnier, genre-specific bundles.

— CNBC's Lillian Rizzo contributed to this report.