Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Education Dept. extends deadline for defaulted student loan borrowers to get current

By Annie Nova,CNBC

The US Department of Education building is seen on August 21, 2024 in Washington, DC. 
Tierney L. Cross | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • The Education Department has extended the deadline for its Fresh Start program for defaulted student loan borrowers until Wednesday morning.
  • Borrowers who apply for the limited opportunity will be returned to good standing on their loans, and able to avoid the impact of delinquency and default.

The U.S. Department of Education has extended the deadline for its Fresh Start program for defaulted student loan borrowers until Wednesday morning, according to an agency spokesperson.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Borrowers who apply for the limited opportunity will be returned to good standing on their loans, and able to avoid the impact of delinquency and default.

The original deadline for the Fresh Start program was Sept. 30, but an issue on their website led the department to decide to give borrowers until Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET to apply for it, the spokesperson told CNBC.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The 12-month "on-ramp period" still expires on Sept. 30. Since the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan payments ended, the Education Department has shielded borrowers from the worst consequences of missed payments, including collection efforts and negative credit reporting.

Borrowers interested in applying for the Fresh Start program can learn more at StudentAid.gov.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Powell indicates further rate cuts, but insists the Fed is ‘not on any preset course'

news 33 mins ago

Why the Fed's rate cut won't immediately help car buyers or sales

There were around 7.5 million federal student loan borrowers in default, the Education Department said in 2022, when it launched its mulligan program.

That grim figure led to comparisons with the 2008 mortgage crisis.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us