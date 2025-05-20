Money Report

Elon Musk commits to leading Tesla for next five years

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks via video link at the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday committed to leading the electric-vehicle-maker for the next five years.

"Yes, no doubt about that at all," Musk said in an interview at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Musk's comments come after some investors have questioned his dedication to Tesla.

He has been serving as a key advisor to President Donald Trump in leading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which has been a major focus for the tech billionaire in recent months. The stock has had a volatile start to the year, and is down more than 12% year to date.

Shares of Tesla rose about 1% on Tuesday.

Musk said he wants to keep his position as Tesla's CEO to maintain control over the company. He wants to have "sufficient voting control" so he cannot be ousted by activist investors, he said.

"It's not a money thing," Musk said. "It's a reasonable control thing over the future of the company."

As Musk has become a more prominent figure in the Republican party, protests and attacks have taken place at several Tesla showrooms and properties. When asked on Tuesday if he takes the blowback to his political activity personally, Musk said yes.

"Well, it's certainly fine to object to political things, but it's not a it's not fine to resort to violence and hanging someone in effigy and death threats," he said.

Copyright CNBC

