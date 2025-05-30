Money Report

Elon Musk deflects question about report of drug use, family drama as Trump looks on

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk deflected a reporter's attempt to ask him about a New York Times article detailing his alleged drug use during President Donald Trump's campaign last year and drama involving the mothers of his multiple children.
  • The Times detailed what it said was Musk's consumption of the anesthetic ketamine that "went well beyond occasional uses," and his alleged use of Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.
  • Musk had led the DOGE effort to cut federal spending and employee headcount for Trump, whose 2024 he backed with more than $250 million in spending.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday deflected a reporter's effort to ask the mega-billionaire about a New York Times article detailing his alleged drug use during President Donald Trump's campaign last year and legal drama involving some mothers of his children.

Musk, who had led the DOGE government cost-cutting initiative for Trump since January, began talking over Fox News reporter Peter Doocy when Doocy asked him at a White House press event about the Times report, preventing the journalist from finishing his question.

The Times earlier Friday detailed what it said was Musk's consumption of the powerful anesthetic ketamine that "went well beyond occasional uses," and his alleged use of Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.

"Is this the New York Times?" Musk said in the Oval Office, as Trump sat next to him.

"Is that the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on ... Russia-gate?" he asked, referring to articles about Trump's first presidential campaign.

"I think the judge just ruled against The New York Times for their lies about the Russia-gate hoax, and that they might have to give back that prize," Musk said.

"Let's move on."

NBC News has not independently confirmed the details in the Times' article about Musk, who is the world's richest person, and whose companies include the U.S. government contractor SpaceX.

Musk was a major backer of Trump's 2024 campaign, spending more than $250 million to help the Republican win a second non-consecutive term in the White House.

NBC has reached out for comment from the White House and Musk, but there was no immediate response.

The Times updated its story after it was published with a White House spokesman's comment "crediting Mr. Musk with helping cut government waste."

"He declined to comment on Mr. Musk's drug use," the spokesman said, according to the Times.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

