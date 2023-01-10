Elon Musk's $182 Billion Net Worth Drop Breaks Guinness World Record

Elon Musk can add a new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder.

The "Technoking" of Tesla made it into the record books thanks to an abysmal 2022 which saw his fortune shrink by $182 billion, the organization announced Friday in a release that cited data from Forbes.

Guinness noted that although "the exact figure [of Musk's loss] is almost impossible to ascertain," with some outlets estimating that he lost more than $200 billion, the Twitter owner demolished the previous record: a $58.6 billion loss by Japanese investor Masayoshi Son in 2000.

Musk's shrinking fortune was largely due to the steep slide of Tesla shares, which lost roughly 65% of their value during the company's worst year on record.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The loss was enough to knock him off his perch as the richest man in the world — a title now held by luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault.

Of course, Musk isn't the only billionaire whose fortune took a hit in 2022. American billionaires collectively lost $660 billion last year, CNBC Make It previously reported.

The 53-year-old's wealth decline spared Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from taking the Guinness World Record. Bezos's $80 billion loss in 2022 would have firmly given him the "largest loss" title were it not for Musk.

Fellow tech CEO Mark Zuckerberg also broke Masayoshi Son's record with his $78 billion loss.

Musk's fortune once sat as high as $320 billion in late 2021. As of Jan. 10, Forbes estimates that his net worth sits at $142.1 billion, making him the No. 2 richest person in the world ahead of India's Gautam Adani ($125.1 billion).

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: This new JPMorgan job listing promises a '$30,000 annual restaurant budget'—here's what to know