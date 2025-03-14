Money Report

Elon Musk's SpaceX, Tesla lobby Trump trade rep on tariffs

By Dan Mangan, CNBC and Lora Kolodny, CNBC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on next to U.S. President Donald Trump talking to the media, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 11, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Two companies led by billionaire DOGE chief Elon Musk — SpaceX and Tesla — have submitted letters lobbying the U.S. trade representative on Trump administration tariff policies.
  • The letters come as Musk oversees an effort to slash federal government spending and employee headcount at the behest of President Donald Trump.

Two companies led by billionaire DOGE chief Elon Musk — SpaceX and Tesla — have submitted letters lobbying the U.S. trade representative on Trump administration tariff policies.

The letters come as Musk oversees an effort to slash federal government spending and employee headcount at the behest of President Donald Trump.

They also come as Trump is imposing stiff tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada, with China and Canada firing back with retaliatory tariffs.

