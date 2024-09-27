Elon Musk's X will be allowed back online in Brazil after paying one more fine

X has to pay one last fine before its ban is lifted in Brazil, according to a decision out Friday from the country's supreme court justice, Alexandre de Moraes.

The platform was suspended nationwide at the end of August, a decision upheld by a panel of judges on Sept. 2.

Earlier this month, X filed paperwork informing Brazil's supreme court that it's now in compliance with the court's orders, which it previously defied.

X has to pay one last fine before the social network owned by Elon Musk is allowed back online in Brazil, according to a decision out Friday from the country's top justice, Alexandre de Moraes.

The platform was suspended nationwide at the end of August, a decision upheld by a panel of judges on Sept. 2. Earlier this month, X filed paperwork informing Brazil's supreme court that it is now in compliance with orders, which it previously defied.

As Brazil's G1 Globo reported, X must now pay a new fine of 10 million reals (about $2 million) for two additional days of non-compliance with the court's orders. X's legal representative in Brazil, Rachel de Oliveira, is also required to pay a fine of 300,000 reals.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The case dates back to April, when de Moraes, the minister of Brazil's supreme court, known as Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), initiated a probe into Musk and X over alleged obstruction of justice.

Musk had vowed to defy the court's orders to take down certain accounts in Brazil. He called the court's actions "censorship," and railed online against de Moraes, describing the judge as a "criminal" and encouraging the U.S. to end foreign aid to Brazil.

In mid-August, Musk closed down X offices in Brazil. That left his company without a legal representative in the country, a federal requirement for all tech platforms to do business there.

By Aug. 28, de Moraes' court threatened a ban and fines if X didn't appoint a legal representative within 24 hours, and if it didn't comply with takedown requests for accounts the court said had engaged in plots to dox or harm federal agents, among other things.

Earlier this month, the STF froze the business assets of Musk companies, including both X and satellite internet business Starlink, operating in Brazil. The STF said in court filings that it viewed Starlink parent SpaceX and X as companies that worked together as related parties.

Musk wrote in a post on X at that time that, "Unless the Brazilian government returns the illegally seized property of and SpaceX, we will seek reciprocal seizure of government assets too."

Ton Molina | Nurphoto | Getty Images

As head of the STF, de Moraes has long supported federal regulations to rein in hate speech and misinformation online. His views have garnered pushback from tech companies and far-right officials in the country, along with former President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters.

Bolsonaro is under investigation, suspected of orchestrating a coup in Brazil after losing the 2022 presidential election to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

While Musk has called for retribution against de Moraes and Lula, he has worked with and praised Bolsonaro for years. The former president of Brazil authorized SpaceX to deliver satellite internet services commercially in Brazil in 2022.

Musk bills himself as a free speech defender, but his track record suggests otherwise. Under his management, X removed content critical of ruling parties in Turkey and India at the government's insistence. X agreed to more than 80% of government take-down requests in 2023 over a comparable period the prior year, according to analysis by the tech news site Rest of World.

X faces increased competition in Brazil from social apps like Meta-owned Threads, and Bluesky, which have attracted users during its suspension.

Starlink also faces competition in Brazil from eSpace, a French-American firm that gained permission this year from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to deliver satellite internet services in the country.

Lukas Darien, an attorney and law professor at Brazil's Facex University Center, told CNBC that the STF's enforcement actions against X are likely to change the way large technology companies will view the court.

"There is no change to the law here," Darien wrote in a message. "But specifically, big tech companies are now aware that the laws will be applied regardless of the size of a business and the magnitude of its reach in the country."

Musk and representatives for X didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Late Thursday, X Global Government Affairs posted the following statement:

"X is committed to protecting free speech within the boundaries of the law and we recognize and respect the sovereignty of the countries in which we operate. We believe that the people of Brazil having access to X is essential for a thriving democracy, and we will continue to defend freedom of expression and due process of law through legal processes."

WATCH: X is a financial 'disaster'