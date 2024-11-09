Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘#EndtheFed': Elon Musk endorses plan to let presidents meddle with Federal Reserve after Trump election win

During his first term as president, Donald Trump was not shy about publicly disparaging Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his policy decisions.

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) joins former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, 2024.
Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images
  • Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the billionaire backer of newly minted President-elect Donald Trump, endorsed the idea of allowing presidents to intervene on Federal Reserve policy.
  • Musk's comment came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he would not resign from his post if Trump asked him to do so.
  • Over the course of the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump often flirted with the idea of giving himself a say in Fed policy if he were to win the White House again.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the billionaire backer of newly minted President-elect Donald Trump, endorsed the idea of allowing presidents to intervene on Federal Reserve policy.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

In response to a Thursday social media post from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, which called for the Fed to be under the direction of the president, Musk on Friday posted the "100" emoji used to convey agreement.

Sen. Lee had punctuated his post with "#EndtheFed."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Though brief, Musk's comment reflects a broader pressure campaign on Fed independence that could take shape in the next Trump administration.

On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he would not resign from his post if Trump asked him to do so. That marked the revival of what could again evolve into a contentious relationship between the Fed chair and the president-elect.

Money Report

news 3 hours ago

FEMA fires employee who told Florida relief workers to skip Trump supporters

news 8 hours ago

‘Two-stocks' are better than one? Repacking ‘pair trades'

The tradition of Fed independence aims to give the central bank the ability to shape monetary policy decisions — such as raising or lowering interest rates — based solely on the future health of the U.S. economy.

But during his first term in office, Trump was not shy about breaking from tradition and publicly disparaging Powell and his policy decisions.

Over the course of the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump also often flirted with the idea of giving himself a say in Fed policy if he were to win the White House again.

"I feel the president should have at least [a] say in there," Trump said in August at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. "I think that in my case, I made a lot of money, I was very successful, and I think I have a better instinct than, in many cases, people that would be on the Federal Reserve or the chairman."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us