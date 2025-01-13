English teacher, server and sommelier are among the fastest-growing roles in Australia, according to LinkedIn

Australia's fastest-growing roles are from the education, travel and hospitality sectors — with titles such as English teacher, server and travel specialist making the top of LinkedIn's 2025 list of jobs on the rise.

"In 2024, we saw a strong focus on technology and engineering roles, with positions like cyber security analyst, platform engineer, and integration engineer leading the way [in Australia]," LinkedIn career expert Cayla Dengate told CNBC Make It.

While these remain crucial sectors, "the shift towards hospitality, travel, and education in 2025 reflects broader economic and societal trends," Dengate said. "This includes the recovery from the pandemic and the increasing importance of soft skills and continuous learning."

Notably, "English teacher" was ranked the fastest-growing role in Australia. That was driven by various factors such as the increasing need for English language skills as the country's international student population grows, said Dengate.

The resurgence seen in these sectors can present an opportunity for job seekers looking to enter or re-enter the workforce, she added.

LinkedIn's 2025 "Jobs on the Rise" report identified the fastest-growing job titles in Australia over the last three years, based on an analysis of millions of jobs started by LinkedIn members from January 2022 to July 2024.

These are the 15 fastest-growing roles in Australia, according to LinkedIn.

1. English teacher

Most common skills: curriculum development, teaching English as a second language, English as a second language and classroom management

Top location hiring: Greater Melbourne Area

Median years of prior experience: 3.7

2. Server

Most common skills: customer service, food and beverage operations and time management

Top location hiring: Greater Sydney Area

Median years of prior experience: 1.8

3. Travel specialist

Most common skills: business travel, tourism, event management

Top location hiring: Greater Brisbane Area

Median years of prior experience: 4

4. Sommelier

Most common skills: wine education, food and beverage operations and restaurant management

Top location hiring: Greater Sydney Area

Median years of prior experience: 4.5

5. Electrical design engineer

Most common skills: power distribution, AutoCAD and electrical wiring

Top location hiring: Greater Brisbane Area

Median years of prior experience: 3.4

6. Cost controller

Most common skills: project control, forecasting and contract management

Top location hiring: Greater Perth Area

Median years of prior experience: 5.8

7. Fundraising manager

Most common skills: philanthropy, event management and community engagement

Top location hiring: Greater Sydney Area

Median years of prior experience: 5.9

8. Health director

Most common skills: public policy, stakeholder engagement and change management

Top location hiring: Greater Melbourne Area

Median years of prior experience: 6.6

9. Quality coordinator

Most common skills: quality assurance, internal audits, continuous improvement

Top location hiring: Greater Perth Area

Median years of prior experience: 4.2

10. Aircraft maintenance engineer

Most common skills: airworthiness, line maintenance, flight safety

Top location hiring: Greater Brisbane Area

Median years of prior experience: 5.8

11. Audio visual technician

Most common skills: live events, audio engineering and stage lighting

Top location hiring: Greater Sydney Area

Median years of prior experience: 3.3

12. Mechanic

Most common skills: maintenance and repair, heavy equipment and hydraulics

Top location hiring: Greater Perth Area

Median years of prior experience: 3.6

13. Employee relations specialist

Most common skills: HR policies, labor and employment law, and performance management

Top location hiring: Greater Sydney Area

Median years of prior experience: 5.9

14. Development engineer

Most common skills: civil engineering, development assessments and local government

Top location hiring: Greater Melbourne Area

Median years of prior experience: 4

15. Pilot

Most common skills: commercial aviation, flight safety and flight planning

Top location hiring: Greater Melbourne Area

Median years of prior experience: 3.8

Staying up to date

Roles in artificial intelligence were among fastest-growing in the United States and United Kingdom, but AI jobs didn't make Australia's list, according to LinkedIn's data.

Nevertheless, professionals can still future-proof their careers by continually improving their skills and adapting to the changing workplace, according to Dengate.

"Soft skills such as communication, empathy, and adaptability are becoming increasingly valuable in today's job market. With AI reshaping the workforce, the value of human-centric abilities has never been greater," she said.

