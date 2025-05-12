Money Report

Eric Trump's American Bitcoin going public in latest crypto move by president's family

By MacKenzie Sigalos, CNBC

Eric Trump walks on stage at a rally by Donald Trump, on the day Donald Trump returns in Butler, Pennsylvania, after the July assassination attempt against him, on Oct. 5, 2024.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
  • Existing stockholders of American Bitcoin, including Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., will own about 98% of the combined company.
  • It is the latest high-profile move from President Donald Trump's growing family crypto empire.
  • Eric Trump, co-founder and chief strategy officer, has emphasized U.S. dominance in global bitcoin mining, saying, "We won the space race. We better win the crypto race."

The bitcoin mining company backed by President Donald Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is set to go public on the Nasdaq through an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining.

The combined company, American Bitcoin, will trade under the ticker symbol "ABTC," with the transaction expected to close as early as the third quarter of 2025.

Existing stockholders of American Bitcoin, including the president's two eldest sons, will own about 98% of the new entity.

It is the latest high-profile move from the Trump family's growing crypto empire.

EricTrump, who is a co-founder and chief strategy officer of the mining firm, framed the move as part of a broader strategy to cement the country's leadership in the global bitcoin mining race.

"Every single sophisticated country is using their excess power to mine bitcoin," Trump previously told CNBC.

He distanced himself from any direct involvement with his father's administration but made clear his belief that the U.S. must maintain a competitive edge in the crypto sector.

"We won the space race. We better win the crypto race," he said.

On the campaign trail, the president repeatedly promised to support U.S.-based bitcoin miners, including telling executives at a closed-door event in Mar-a-Lago that he wants all future bitcoin should be minted on American soil.

The crypto market showed little reaction. Bitcoin is trading at around $104,000, roughly flat over the past 24 hours.

