Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Etsy shares pop on revenue beat as company says it's ‘staying nimble' to tariff uncertainty

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

[CNBC] Etsy shares pop on revenue beat as company says it’s ‘staying nimble’ to tariff uncertainty
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Etsy shares jumped in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter.

Etsy shares jumped in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here's how the company did:

  • Revenue: $651.2 million vs. $643 million, according to LSEG
  • Loss: Loss per share of 49 cents

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The e-commerce company reported a net loss of $52.1 million, or 49 cents per share, due to Etsy taking a $101.7 million impairment charge from the sale of Reverb. Etsy said earlier this month it will sell off the musical instrument marketplace it acquired in 2019 to focus on its core marketplace and Depop, the secondhand marketplace it bought in 2021.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us