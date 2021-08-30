EU Set to Recommend Reinstating Restrictions on U.S. Travelers

The EU reportedly is set to reinstate travel restrictions on U.S. visitors as of Monday.

The 27-nation bloc had lifted restrictions in June. The U.S. did not reciprocate.

The planned move comes as the delta variant fuels a surge in Covid infections.

It was fun while it lasted.

The European Union is reportedly planning to reinstate travel restrictions on U.S. visitors that were lifted as recently as June, according to multiple media reports.

The planned move, first reported by Reuters, would come amid a Covid-19 surge fueled by the delta variant and a lack of reciprocity from American officials who have not lifted the U.S. entry ban on EU citizens earlier this year.

If restrictions are renewed, Americans traveling to the bloc's 27 member nations would be subject to measures such as Covid testing and quarantine upon arrival.

According to published reports, the EU would also remove five other nations from its nonbinding list of 23 nations exempted from travel restrictions: Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia. Countries reportedly to retain least restrictive status include Canada, Japan, Qatar and Ukraine.

The EU maintains a website detailing developments on international visitor access at Reopen.europa.eu/en.

