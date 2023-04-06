European Markets Are Set to Open Mixed Over Global Economic Uncertainty

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open mixed Thursday as investors continue to weigh up an uncertain global economic outlook.

U.S. data suggesting the economy is slowing is dominating investor sentiment, with markets now pricing in a 59% chance the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady in May, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

U.S. private payrolls rose by 145,000 in March, which showed job growth had slowed significantly more than anticipated. The ISM Purchasing Managers' Index showed a monthly decline, while another U.S. labor report on Wednesday showed job openings dropped to their lowest level in nearly two years.

Investors are now looking ahead to non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Thursday as Wall Street digested the latest ADP private payrolls report, which showed slowing job growth in March, while U.S. stock futures were near flat Wednesday night as investors also considered what the latest data would mean for the economy.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set for a mixed open, with the U.K.'s FTSE set to open 15 points higher at 7,663, and Germany's DAX up four points to 15,505, according to IG data, while France's CAC index will be up just one point to 7,311. Italy's FTSE is set to buck the trend and drop 22 points to 26,355.

