Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets expected to extend losses as global tariff rout deepens

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 24: A red London double decker bus and a UPS delivery van pass across Waterloo Bridge in front of St. Paul’s Cathedral on March 24, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)
John Keeble | Getty Images News | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are expected to begin the new trading week in negative territory, as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs regime continues to send shock waves through global markets.   

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

London's FTSE 100 is set to shed 2% at the open, according to IG, while the German DAX is slated to move 5% lower and France's CAC 40 is expected to lose 3.7%.

Last week, the regional Stoxx 600 index notched an 8.4% loss, marking its worst week in five years. In the past decade, the Stoxx 600 only performed worse at the beginning the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Trump announced his full list of so-called reciprocal tariffs, with investors surprised by the extent to which imports from key U.S. trading partners would be hit with new duties.

The move also sparked fears of a global trade war, with China retaliating by slapping 34% tariffs on U.S. goods and the EU vowing to impose countermeasures of its own if negotiations with America fail.

On Wall Street, stocks tanked toward the end of last week, with the "Magnificent Seven" mega-cap tech stocks losing more than $1 trillion in a single day. On Friday morning, U.S. stock futures moved lower as the tariffs fallout continued.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Trump tariffs spark trade war, decimating stocks

news 1 hour ago

Japanese yen and Swiss franc top hedges against Trump tariffs, according to analysts

Overnight in Asia, stocks also continued to sell off, led by shares listed in China. Asian economies are set to be among those hit hardest by reciprocal tariffs, with Vietnam targeted by 46% duties, China with new 34% tariffs, while Cambodia has been hit with 49% tariffs and Sri Lanka with 44%. Many of the region's economies play key roles in international firms' supply chains.

Despite the market reaction, Trump has doubled down on his trade policies. On Sunday, the president told reporters that while he didn't want markets to go down, "sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something."

Japanese yen and Swiss franc top hedges against Trump tariffs, according to analysts

Investors are flocking to safe haven assets after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a swathe of reciprocal tariffs last week — and some are looking at the Japanese yen, bonds, as well as a few other "exotic" assets.

"The Japanese yen will be a good — and probably the best — candidate to hide from trade tensions and a U.S. recession, for a whole host of familiar reasons," said Ebrahim Rahbari, head of rates strategy at Absolute Strategy Research.

Read the full story here.

Lee Ying Shan and Lim Hui Jie

Oil giant Shell trims first-quarter LNG production outlook

A Shell logo in Austin, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A Shell logo in Austin, Texas.

British oil major Shell trimmed its first-quarter liquefied natural gas production outlook.

In a trading update published Monday, the London-listed company said LNG liquefication volumes would likely reach between 6.4 million and 6.8 million metric tons, down from a previous forecast of 6.6 million to 7.2 million tons.

Shell said first-quarter exploration well write-offs were expected to be around $100 million.

The energy major is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on May 2.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us