European markets higher as investors assess UK inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were higher Wednesday as investors assess U.K. inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3% in the first minutes of trading, before moving to gain 0.2%. Sectors were spread across positive and negative territory, with retail stocks leading gains with a 0.7% uptick and telecom seeing a 0.3% downturn.

The headline consumer price index reading was in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters, and comes after the cooler-than-expected 7.9% figure for June.

The Stoxx 600 closed 0.9% lower in the previous session, a one-month low for the index, with most sectors in negative territory. Basic resources slid 1.5% as banks and utilities both fell 1.2%.

Markets will also be keeping an eye on the euro zone's second gross domestic product reading for the second quarter and the U.K. house price index, both set for release later in the day.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Wednesday, mirroring moves on Wall Street after a decline in U.S. banks. U.S. stock futures are near flat Tuesday night as investors came off a losing session that marked the latest leg down in an August slump.

Sterling up against the dollar after UK inflation data

Sterling rose against the dollar after data showed U.K. inflation slowed to 6.8% in July.

The pound was up 0.2% against the greenback at $1.2729 at 7.39 a.m. London time.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

UK headline inflation rate drops sharply to 6.8% in July

U.K. headline inflation cooled sharply in July to an annual 6.8%, but the core consumer price index remained unchanged, posing a potential headache for the Bank of England.

The headline CPI reading was in line with a consensus forecast among economists polled by Reuters, and follows the cooler-than-expected 7.9% figure of June. On a monthly basis, the headline CPI decreased by 0.4% versus a consensus forecast of -0.5%.

You can read the full story here.

— Elliot Smith

Fitch warns of possible downgrades to banks, including JPMorgan Chase

Fitch warned it may have to downgrade dozens of banks, including JPMorgan Chase. The agency already cut its rating on the industry back in June, but another downgrade would force it to reconsider the ratings on the more than 70 banks it covers.

"It's not inevitable that it goes down," analyst Chris Wolfe said. "We could be at AA- for the next 10 years. But if it goes down, there will be consequences."

— Fred Imbert, Hugh Son

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Wednesday, according to IG data. Britain's FTSE looks set to drop 12 points to 7,374, Germany's DAX 48 points to 15,715, France's CAC 16 points to 7,248, and Italy's FTSE MIB 91 points to 28,173.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton