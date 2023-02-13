European Markets Open Muted as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened muted Monday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Consumer price index data released Tuesday will determine the Federal Reserve's path.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened 0.2% higher, with most sectors and major bourses in marginally positive territory. Travel and leisure and construction and material stocks led gains with 0.4% increases, while retail stocks were down 0.4%.

The Stoxx 600 index finished trading down 1% Friday after U.K. preliminary fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures showed the economy narrowly avoided recession, in line with consensus forecasts.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

U.S. stock futures were down on Sunday night after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended their worst week in nearly two months, while stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases.

Investors are watching out for the latest CPI data this week

Investors are looking toward consumer price index data on Tuesday, as well as retail sales, for the latest gauge on inflation.

Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast a 0.4% increase in headline CPI on a monthly basis, as well as a 6.2% gain from the prior year.

Traders will monitor the CPI reading for a better understanding of how the Federal Reserve will proceed with its monetary policy in its fight against inflation.

— Hakyung Kim

China tightens requirements on classifying banks’ asset risks

China's central bank announced to tighten risk management requirements for banks, according to a notice published on Saturday.

Banks will be required starting July 1 to classify financial-asset risks in a "timely and prudent" manner, the notice said, adding the move is targeted at better assessing credit risks for the lenders.

The notice said assets, including loans, bond investment, interbank lending and off-balance sheet assets, must be classified into five categories ranging from "normal" to "loss."

Shares of Chinese banks fell on Monday, with Ping An Bank leading the losses and trading 2.5% lower.

Agricultural Bank of China's share price dropped 0.68%, China Construction Bank shed 0.53%, and shares of Bank of China also fell 0.34%.

— Lim Hui Jie

CNBC Pro: A corner of tech is up 50% from its 2022 lows — and strategists recommend these stocks to play it

Tech stocks have enjoyed a strong rally this year, and the recent buzz around artificial intelligence has bolstered the feel-good sentiment.

But as investors turn their attention to Big Tech names, one corner of the sector has quietly rebounded from its 2022 lows. Market pros reveal why they are bullish on the sub-sector and name their top stock picks to play it.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

Here are the opening calls

France's CAC 40 index is set to open 6 points lower, down to 7,116, Italy's MIB will be 32 points lower at 27,266 and Germany's DAX index down 25 points to 15,269, according to IG data.

Britain's FSTE 100 index bucks the trend and is set for a fractionally positive open, up 6 points to 7,878.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton