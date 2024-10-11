European markets mixed; UK economy returns to growth in August; Sainsbury's down 4%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were mixed on Friday as investors assess U.K. gross domestic product (GDP) figures and look ahead to highly anticipated fiscal stimulus from China.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 traded little changed for the session at around 9:45 a.m. London time, with sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.

Mining stocks led the gains, up over 0.2%, while autos stocks fell 0.7%.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The U.K. economy returned to growth in August, according to official data published on Friday. Britain's GDP was estimated to have increased by 0.2% in the month, after flatlining in July and June. The reading was in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

China stocks led declines in Asia-Pacific markets on Friday, while Wall Street benchmarks dipped overnight following a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report.

Mainland China's CSI 300 blue chip index fell 3.4% as the stimulus-fueled rally continues to lose steam. Hong Kong markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.

China's Ministry of Finance is scheduled to hold a news conference on Saturday, with investors on tenterhooks as Beijing is widely expected to unveil fresh stimulus measures.

Analysts have described the briefing session as China's "whatever it takes" moment, saying policymakers appear poised to deliver drastic action in order to stimulate its ailing economy.

European stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday, with most sectors and major bourses in negative territory.

Sainsbury's shares fall more than 4%

Shares of British grocery chain Sainsbury traded more than 4% lower on Friday morning, slipping to the bottom of the pan-European Stoxx 600.

It comes shortly after the Qatar Investment Authority, the biggest shareholder in Sainsbury's, was said to have sold £306 million ($400 million) worth of shares in the company, Reuters reported, citing regulatory findings.

CNBC could not independently verify the report.

— Sam Meredith

France's 2025 budget shows government wants to avoid a hit to economic growth, economist says

France's spending plans have been structured in a such a way that the government is seeking to avoid a damaging hit to economic growth, according to Evelyn Herrmann, Europe economist at Bank of America Global Research.

Her comments come after France on Thursday presented its 2025 budget, a package of measures that included a raft of spending cuts and tax hikes.

"I think the main point to make here is that it is really a sprinkle. It is a lot of measures [and] every measure brings in a little bit," Herrmann told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday.

"So, there is the hope is that by doing that and by going more into perhaps the upper income groups and the particularly profitable companies — and the promise to do that temporarily — perhaps you avoid a kind of typical strong effect on growth of these measures," she continued.

"That's the way in which I think this government is trying to correct for the large deficit that has been building up very gradually and deliver some correction, without necessarily harming the growth element to it."

— Sam Meredith

Sanofi in talks with CD&R to sell a 50% stake in its consumer health business Opella

French drugmaker Sanofi said on Friday it has entered into discussions with U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) for the potential sale of a 50% controlling stake in its consumer health business Opella.

Sanofi did not disclose any prospective financial details and said further updates would be provided when a decision is made.

Shares of Sanofi dipped 0.4% on Friday morning.

— Sam Meredith

Europe markets open slightly lower

European stocks opened slightly lower on Friday, with most sectors in negative territory.

The pan-European Stoxx traded 0.1% lower shortly after the opening bell, with autos stocks leading the losses.

— Sam Meredith

UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves welcomes return to economic growth

Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said it is welcome news that growth has returned to the British economy, shortly after official data showed gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated to have expanded by 0.2% in August.

The reading, which was in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters, follows a two-month period of no growth.

"It's welcome news that growth has returned to the economy," Reeves said in a statement.

"Growing the economy is the number one priority of this Government so we can fix the NHS, rebuild Britain, and make working people better off," she added.

— Sam Meredith

UK GDP rose by 0.2% in August

The U.K. economy expanded by 0.2% in August, Office for National Statistics data showed Friday, meeting the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

The data comes shortly after U.K. GDP figures showed no growth in both July and June.

— Sam Meredith

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open slightly higher on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is poised to open 19 points higher at 8,254, Germany's DAX 23 points higher at 19,228, France's CAC up 15 points at 7,559 and Italy's FTSE MIB 11 points higher at 33,943, according to data from IG.

On the data front, U.K. gross domestic product (GDP) figures for August are scheduled out around 7 a.m. London time.

— Sam Meredith

CNBC Pro: How to play AI in a cheaper way without owning stocks like Nvidia, according to fund manager

Buying shares of Nvidia or other semiconductor and Big Tech stocks is just one way to play the artificial intelligence theme.

There's another, cheaper way to play it, Sean Peche of Ranmore Fund Management told CNBC Pro Talks last week.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan