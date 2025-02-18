European markets head for broadly higher open as geopolitical tensions remain in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open broadly higher Tuesday as traders keep an eye on geopolitical tensions in the region.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points higher at 8,768, Germany's DAX up 64 points at 22,857, France's CAC flat, down 1 point at 8,194 and Italy's FTSE MIB 185 points higher at 38,587, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Capgemini and the InterContinental Hotels Group. On the data front, French inflation data is due, as is the latest ZEW survey of economic sentiment in Germany and Europe.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Europe are likely to remain in focus for European markets this week as U.S. officials prepare for talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, with officials in Kyiv and Europe being left out of the discussions.

European leaders held an emergency summit in Paris on Monday to discuss how to respond to the apparent decision to sideline Europe, and while they agreed on increasing defense spending, there was no alignment over whether to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine after any peace deal.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose overnight as traders reacted to comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, signaling support for the country's private sector and urged businesses to "show their "talents."

U.S. stock futures rose Monday night to kick off a holiday-shortened trading week.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open broadly higher Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points higher at 8,768, Germany's DAX up 64 points at 22,857, France's CAC flat, down 1 point at 8,194 and Italy's FTSE MIB 185 points higher at 38,587, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Capgemini and the InterContinental Hotels Group. On the data front, French inflation data is due, as is the latest ZEW survey of economic sentiment in Germany and Europe.

— Holly Ellyatt