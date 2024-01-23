European markets head for flat open, losing positivity seen at the start of the week

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a flat open Tuesday, losing an air of positivity seen in the previous trading session.

In Asia-Pacific markets, Hong Kong stocks rebounded Tuesday after two straight days of declines, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose as the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged in its first monetary policy meeting of the year.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 38,000 for the first time ever.

CNBC Pro: Volkswagen and more: Barclays names European 'conviction' stock ideas — and gives one 59% upside

Barclays has made an upbeat forecast for stocks in 2024, expecting higher, yet more moderate, returns than the exceptional gains of last year.

The investment bank believes stocks still have room to rise if inflation continues slowing, allowing central banks to eventually cut interest rates.

CNBC Pro takes a look at five companies, including Volkswagen, in Barclays' European "Conviction with Catalysts" list of stock ideas that offer strong upside potential.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are bullish about these U.S.-listed names in China's internet sector

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan named their key China internet picks and the themes to watch right now.

Both Wall Street banks indicated that it will be an alpha-driven market for the sector.

"For 2024, we think an alpha-driven investment strategy will continue to offer good risk/reward," JPMorgan said in a Jan. 16 note.



Both banks named their preferred names in the sector. All are traded in the United States. One named a "good contrarian long case," giving it 107% upside.



— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points higher at 7,488, Germany's DAX up 131 points at 16,680, France's CAC up 59 points at 7,427 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 264 points at 30,592, according to data from IG.

Flash euro zone consumer confidence data for January is due.

— Holly Ellyatt