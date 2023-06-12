European Markets Head for Higher Open With Central Bank Meets Ahead; UBS Completes Credit Suisse Takeover

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open higher Monday as investors prepare for a week of key central bank meetings in the United States, Asia and Europe.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its latest monetary policy move Wednesday, while the European Central Bank will follow with its decision on Thursday. The Bank of Japan's meeting will conclude on Friday.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the likelihood that the Fed will pause rate hikes in its June meeting currently stands at about 70%.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In the banking sphere, Switzerland's UBS announced it had completed the takeover of its embattled former rival Credit Suisse, which will cease trading. Under the deal terms, Credit Suisse shareholders receive one UBS share for every 22.48 outstanding shares held.

The enlarged UBS Group has a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion and a workforce of 120,000, though CEO Sergio Ermotti has warned "painful" job cuts are likely to come.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed overnight, while S&P 500 futures were little changed Sunday night.

CNBC Pro: Analysts are super bearish on these 13 global stocks and expect them to sink

Several investment banks are urging caution as the stock market continues its rally despite a worsening economic backdrop.

To that end, CNBC Pro screened over 3,330 large and mid-cap global equities that are part of the FTSE All-World ex-U.S. Index and identified the 13 stocks that analysts are most bearish toward.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Wells Fargo strategist warns investors not to 'chase this equity rally' as Fed meeting looms

There's a risk that stocks will go downhill from here, says Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

"There is likely more downside risk in stocks at this point (a.k.a. Don't chase this equity rally)," he told CNBC. "Markets are too complacent in our opinion."

He explains why.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Monday as investors prepare for a week of key central bank meetings in the U.S. and Europe.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 34 points higher at 7,591, Germany's DAX 56 points higher at 16,001, France's CAC 26 points higher at 7,230 and Italy's FTSE MIB 76 points higher at 27,259, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings or data releases today.

— Holly Ellyatt