European Markets Nudge Higher, Bucking Negative Global Trend

European markets ticked higher on Wednesday, bucking a more negative trend in Asia-Pacific markets overnight and after Wall Street's losing streak stretched into its third day.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.3% in early trade, with tech stocks climbing 1.6% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

Market jitters have been prevalent since Friday after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. On Tuesday, New York Fed President John Williams called for a "somewhat restrictive policy to slow demand."

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell in Wednesday trade following a negative lead from Wall Street, and as investors digest China's factory activity data. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading.

Stocks on the move: Ackermans up 4%, Drax down 2%

There was little by way of substantial individual share price movement on the Stoxx 600 in early trade.

Belgian diversified group Ackermans & Van Haaren climbed 4.8% to lead the index after its first-half results, while British power group Drax slipped 2%.

- Elliot Smith

China’s factory activity contracted in August, official data shows

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for August stood at 49.4, official data showed.

That's the second monthly contraction, but is better than the 49.2 that analysts expected, according to a Reuters poll. The PMI in July was at 49.

PMI readings are sequential and represent month-on-month expansion or contraction. The 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

The non-manufacturing PMI came in at 52.6 for August, compared with a reading of 53.8 in July.

— Abigail Ng

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are expected to open cautiously higher on Wednesday with the U.K.'s FTSE index seen 18 points higher at 7,560, Germany's DAX 33 points higher at 13,944, France's CAC 40 up 18 points at 6,616 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 42 points at 23,029, according to data from IG.

Data releases include preliminary euro zone unemployment data for the second quarter as well as second quarter gross domestic product. The latest U.K. inflation numbers for July will be released as well as preliminary second quarter Dutch GDP.

Earnings come from Uniper, Carlsberg, Persimmon, Balfour Beatty, BAT and National Grid.

