European markets head for lower open ahead of Fed decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are expected to open lower Wednesday as investors await the latest monetary policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points lower at 8,191, Germany's DAX down 48 points at 20,202, France's CAC down 10 points at 7,353 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 100 points at 34,258, according to data from IG.

Traders are pricing in a 95% chance of a quarter-point cut Wednesday, according to CME Group's Fed Watch tool.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Investors will also be paying close attention to Fed policymakers' Summary of Economic Projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference, seeking clues about what might happen in the months ahead.

The central bank is widely expected to temper runaway expectations of more rate cuts in the approaching year, particularly as inflation remains stubborn.

Data releases on Wednesday include the latest U.K. inflation rate. The data comes ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting on Thursday, with markets so far pricing in only a slim chance of a final rate cut of the year.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed overnight while U.S. stock futures were little changed.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this market summary

CNBC Pro: These 6 stocks rose as Nvidia fell into correction territory

Six stocks in the S&P 500 have been inversely correlated to Nvidia's share price moves over the past month, according to analysis by CNBC Pro.

Five of the six stocks have also risen by an average of 6.75% alongside Nvidia's fall from all-time highs.

It comes as Nvidia fell into correction territory this week, meaning it's fallen over 10% from its closing high of $148.88 reached last month.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open lower Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points lower at 8,191, Germany's DAX down 48 points at 20,202, France's CAC down 10 points at 7,353 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 100 points at 34,258, according to data from IG.

Data releases will include U.K. inflation data.

— Holly Ellyatt