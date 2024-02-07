European markets head for mixed open amid ongoing uncertainty over rate cut outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Wednesday amid ongoing uncertainty over the rate cut outlook.

Doubts over the timetable for interest rate cuts have crept in after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled last week that investors may have to wait longer than expected for a central bank pivot.

Powell also reiterated Sunday that more positive data on inflation was needed before rates could come down. His comments during an interview with "60 Minutes" also led many to believe that there may be fewer cuts this year than some had hoped.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher Wednesday, with the exception of Japan's Nikkei, as investors assessed corporate earnings. U.S. stock futures were little changed on Tuesday evening, as investors digested another slate of quarterly results halfway through the corporate earnings season.

CNBC Pro: Japanese stocks can soar 50%, says advisor — and investors can cash in with these ETFs

The Nikkei 225 index, one of Japan's most important stock market benchmarks, could surge more than 50% over the next two years, according to Tokyo-based advisor Jasper Koll.

The former JPMorgan Japan equities research boss revealed what was needed to push up the stocks.

— Ganesh Rao

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: This global EV stock could double in price in 3 to 5 years, analyst says

Competition is fierce in the electric vehicle industry, with investor favorite Tesla competing with a slew of Chinese rivals.

But Jason Hsu, chairman and chief investment officer of Rayliant Global Advisors, believes that one stock will come out ahead.

According to FactSet, analysts covering the stock give it potential upside of 81.1% to the average price target, with 94% giving it a buy rating.

— Weizhen Tan

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in mixed territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher at 7,696, Germany's DAX down 12 points at 17,028, France's CAC down 4 points at 7,642 and Italy's FTSE MIB 39 points higher at 31,273, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Siemens Energy and TotalEnergies. Industrial production data from Germany for December is due.

— Holly Ellyatt