European markets open mixed as traders look ahead to latest U.S. inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened mixed at the start of the new trading week, and investors will be keeping a close eye on the latest U.S. inflation figures.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was slightly higher at the start of trade, rising 0.7%, with the majority of sectors trading in the green. Travel and leisure stocks gained 0.5%, while mining stocks traded 0.4% lower.

April's consumer price index report is due out on Wednesday, with traders hoping that a return to rate hikes is largely off the table for the U.S. Federal Reserve despite a slew of hotter-than-expected inflation prints recently.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors assessed China's stronger-than-expected April inflation data; China's consumer price index climbed 0.3% year on year, beating Reuters estimates of a 0.2% rise.

India's inflation figures will also be out late Monday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting inflation in the world's fifth-largest economy to slow slightly to 4.8% in April, down from March's 4.85%.

— Ganesh Rao

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 15 points lower at 8,422, Germany's DAX up 23 points at 18,781, France's CAC 8 points higher at 8,201 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 15 points at 34,332, according to data from IG.

Earnings are due from Ferrovial. There are no major data releases.

— Holly Ellyatt