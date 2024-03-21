Europe stocks gain with Stoxx 600 at record high; SNB cuts rates with more central bank decisions ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images

European markets opened higher Thursday, with investors in the region keeping an eye on the latest monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England, Norges Bank and the Swiss National Bank.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hit a record high in early deals, climbing 0.9% before gains cooled slightly. Virtually all sectors were trading in the green, with mining stocks up 2% while health care fell 0.1%.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Swiss National Bank surprised the market with a decision to lower its main policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.5%, saying national inflation is likely to stay below 2% for the foreseeable future. Swiss banks rose on the announcement.

The Bank of England is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25% when it meets later in the session, but economists will be looking for signals as to when the first rate cut may come.

U.S. stock futures climbed Thursday morning after the three major averages stateside closed at new records after the U.S. Federal Reserve concluded its latest policy meeting.

Those gains came as the Fed reiterated expectations for three cuts to interest rates this year. The central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged at its two-day March policy meeting, which concluded Wednesday. In Asia-Pacific markets overnight, Japan stocks hit a fresh all-time high.

Norway's central bank holds rates

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Norway's central bank on Thursday held its policy rate steady, with Governor Ida Wolden Bache saying it would need to be maintained at the current level "for some time ahead" to bring inflation to target.

Norges Bank hiked to 4.5% at its December meeting.

In a statement Thursday, it said monetary policy was having a tightening effect and price inflation was slowing, but that high wage growth and the depreciation of its currency through 2023 would keep inflation "elevated ahead."

The Norwegian economy grew by 0.7% last year, while consumer price inflation was 4.5% in February.

— Jenni Reid

SNB cuts interest rates for first time in nine years

Arnd Wiegmann | Reuters

The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly cut rates for first time in nine years on Thursday.

The SNB surprised the market with a decision to lower its main policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.5%, saying national inflation is likely to stay below 2% for the foreseeable future.

The Swiss franc fell sharply against the dollar, down 1.1%, on the move. It hit its weakest level against the euro since last July, with the euro rising 1.2%.

— Karen Gilchrist

CNBC Pro: Weight loss drugs could hit these 2 Swiss chocolate makers, Vontobel says

A new class of highly effective weight loss medications could deal a blow to several major Swiss food companies while benefiting others, according to Vontobel.

The drugs, which imitate the effects of the GLP-1 hormone to reduce appetite and calorie intake dramatically, are showing remarkable efficacy in clinical trials. As a result, patients lose up to 25% of their body weight on average.

Vontobel said a baked goods maker and a chocolate giant could lose out on the rising trend, affecting their stock. Both are traded over the counter in the U.S.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: 'Crappy companies': Veteran names 3 AI-linked stocks to short right now as the market gets frothy

Many on Wall Street have been asking themselves whether markets are getting too euphoric — and if there's a bubble waiting to burst.

Many AI-linked stocks have rocketed.

Veteran tech investor Paul Meeks, co-chief investment officer at Harvest Portfolio Management, says AI infrastructure plays that enable the building of large language models "have legs," naming Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices as examples.

But on the flip side, some small-cap AI plays are "dangerous," he told CNBC Pro.

Subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 56 points higher at 7,788, Germany's DAX up 176 points at 18,188, France's CAC 70 points lower at 8,231 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 262 points at 34,039, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Next, London Gatwick Airport, Direct Line, BMW and Swatch. Data releases include preliminary manufacturing and services activity data for March from the euro zone and new car registration data from the U.K., France, Germany and Italy for February.

— Holly Ellyatt