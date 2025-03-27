European markets head for sharply lower open after Trump announces auto tariffs

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are expected to open sharply lower Thursday as global markets react to new automotive tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 25 points lower at 8,665, Germany's DAX down 159 points at 22,685, France's CAC 35 points lower at 7,991, and Italy's FTSE MIB 188 points lower at 38,152, according to data from IG.

European automakers will be closely watched today after Trump said he will impose a 25% tariff on "all cars that are not made in the United States" with the levies due to take effect on April 2. Trump White House aide Will Scharf said the new tariffs apply to "foreign-made cars and light trucks."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

U.S. stock futures edged up early Thursday as investors weighed the announcement, but automakers fell, with shares of General Motors retreating 7% in extended trading, while Ford stock was 5% lower. Tesla stock gained about 1%.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street as investors weighed the new tariffs, but shares of Asia's automakers declined overnight on the news.

Earnings are set to come from H&M and Next, while data releases will include final U.S. fourth-quarter gross domestic product data and Spanish business confidence figures.

— CNBC's Brian Evans contributed to this market report.

Shares of Asia’s automakers fall as Trump announces 25% tariffs on car imports

Shares of Asia's automakers fell after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will impose tariffs on cars not made in the country.

Japanese automakers Toyota and Honda fell 3.69% and 2.91% respectively. Nissan, which has two plants in Mexico, declined 2.92%, and Mazda Motor lost over 6%. Mitsubishi Motor fell 4.9%.

South Korea's Kia Motors, which has a manufacturing plant in Mexico, dipped 2.76%. Shares of Chinese automakers Nio and Xpeng fell 3.94% and 1.97% respectively.

Read the full story here.

—Lee Ying Shan

The direction of average tariff rates is up, Barclays says

Whether President Trump will indeed soften his approach to tariffs as he has recently suggested is uncertain, but one thing that is clear is that average tariff rates are rising, according to Barclays.

"We think the direction of travel is clear: average tariff rates are increasing, likely to levels not seen since before World War II," the firm's Michael McLean wrote Wednesday.

"At the end of 2024, the US weighted average tariff rate was 2.5%. After the tariffs that Trump has implemented so far, the average tariff rate has increased more than 3 times to over 8%," he continued. "We assume once Trump is finished, it could be as high as 15%."

— Sarah Min

UBS highlights 3 reasons to favor U.S. AI companies over China's

In a recent note, UBS shared three compelling reasons why investors should favor U.S. artificial intelligence firms over those of China's.

"A lingering sense of nervousness remains among AI investors, primarily centered on the concern that Chinese AI developers and their low-cost models threaten to usurp US competitors with higher sunk investment costs," wrote Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management. "While both the United States and China have made significant strides in the AI sector, CIO believes there are compelling reasons to favor US AI companies over their Chinese counterparts, especially in the near term."

Haefele said outsized capital expenditures from U.S. firms should drive greater competitive advantage.

"The higher capex intensity in the US, defined as capex spending divided by revenues, stands at 20% in 2025 compared to China's 11.7%. This disparity highlights the US's commitment to maintaining a technological edge, even though it may lead to higher depreciation-related expenses in the short term," he wrote.

Meanwhile, higher research and development spending from U.S. AI firms means they are better positioned to discover "the next big thing." Finally, Haefele underscored that U.S. firms have a "clear advantage" in higher monetization potential, suggesting that they have a better chance of generating revenues and profits.

— Lisa Kailai Han

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open sharply lower Thursday as global markets react to new automotive tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 25 points lower at 8,665, Germany's DAX down 159 points at 22,685, France's CAC 35 points lower at 7,991 and Italy's FTSE MIB 188 points lower at 38,152, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from H&M and Next, while data releases will include final U.S. fourth-quarter gross domestic product data and Spanish business confidence figures.

— Holly Ellyatt