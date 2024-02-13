European markets mixed with earnings, U.S. inflation in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were a mixed bag on Tuesday morning, as investors assessed incoming corporate earnings reports and awaited a key U.S. inflation print.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.15% in early trade, with tech stocks shedding 1.3% to lead losses while mining stocks added 0.5%.

The continental blue chip index closed the Monday session 0.5% higher, as markets around the world posted gains, with Japan's Nikkei 225 since briefly crossing the 38,000 mark for the first time since 1990 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average stateside closing at a fresh record high.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On Tuesday, all eyes will turn to the U.S. January consumer price index due out at 1:30 p.m. London time, which will be closely watched by the Federal Reserve as policymakers, deliberate over the trajectory of interest rates.

Headline inflation is expected to come in at 0.2% month-on-month and 2.9% annually, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. Core prices — which exclude volatile food and energy components — are expected to have risen 0.3% in January and 3.7% from the previous year.

Back in Europe, the ZEW economic sentiment survey for Germany and the euro zone is due at 10 a.m. London time.

The regional Stoxx index has recorded a muted February so far, following a strong end to January. That's despite big movements in individual stocks, as company results roll in. This week will see reporting from several major European businesses, including Heineken, Airbus, Renault, NatWest and Commerzbank.

Investors may pay particular attention to consumer stocks and what they suggest about the strength of certain economies, as central banks monitor the state of growth and inflation.

A mixed open in Europe

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.15% in early trade, with tech stocks shedding 1.3% to lead losses while mining stocks added 0.5%.

UK regular wage growth slows, unemployment holds steady

Oli Scarff | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.K. regular pay growth slowed to an annual 6.2% in the three months to December, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday, while unemployment held steady at 3.8%.

Analysts had expected wages excluding bonuses to grow at a slightly lower 6% year-on-year, but the 6.2% figure still represented a deceleration from the 6.7% recorded in the three months to November.

The Bank of England is closely watching wage growth and labor market data for signs of persistent inflationary pressures.

Between November and January, vacancies logged an estimated quarterly drop of 26,000 to 932,000, declining for the 19th consecutive period but remaining above pre-Covid levels.

"The latest data suggests the U.K. has achieved its sweet spot, with declining vacancies taking the heat out of the labour market whilst unemployment remains relatively flat," PwC economist Jake Finney said by email.

"However, the lingering concern for the Bank of England will be that the labour market has not cooled sufficiently to achieve a sustainable return to the 2% inflation target. This remains one of the key barriers to the base rate cut in May that markets are currently expecting."

- Elliot Smith

Tui smashes earnings estimates on robust travel demand

JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE | AFP | Getty Images

German travel giant TUI on Tuesday posted a quarterly operating profit of 6 million euros ($6.46 million) on the back of upbeat travel demand.

The swing to profit vastly outstripped an analyst consensus forecast for a 102 million euro loss, according to LSEG data. For the same quarter last year, Europe's largest travel operator posted a 153 million euro net loss.

The group's fiscal first-quarter revenue came in at a record 4.3 billion euros, up by 15% from the previous year, driven by higher demand at increased prices and rates.

"We are on track, we are gaining customers and we are growing. We are accelerating our transformation quarter by quarter. We have goals that we are consistently implementing," TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel said in a statement.

"In a persistently challenging environment, people's high willingness to travel ensures strong economic development in all areas of the Group."

Tui expects to record growth in operating profit of at least 25% across the 2024 financial year and is targeting a compound annual growth rate of 7-10% over the medium term.

- Elliot Smith

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is set to add around 8 points to 7,582, Germany's DAX is expected to drop by around 41 points to 16,996 and France's CAC 40 is seen around 10 points lower at 7,680, according to IG data.

CNBC Pro: As the Year of the Dragon begins, the pros name sectors – and stocks – to play the Chinese market

A slump in foreign direct investments, plummeting inflation levels and a shake up in the stock market, has put pressure on the Chinese economy, causing several investors to turn cautious on the Asian powerhouse as it marks the start of the Year of the Dragon.

"I'm still positive and optimistic on China right now. However, I think that the cyclical upturn has been much slower than I expected. I don't want to be binary and say China is collapsing – because it is not. I believe the strength of the economy has been a little weaker, but it is still recovering and still growing," he told CNBC Pro.

Elsewhere, Morningstar's analysts see that "China equities are relatively still cheap," naming sectors - and stocks - they like right now.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: Goldman names 3 'attractive' value stocks that offer more than 50% upside

Goldman Sachs has identified three "attractive" value stocks that could see significant share price appreciation over the next 12 months.

The Wall Street bank said all three under-the-radar companies stand out amongst their peers for their cheap valuations compared to earnings growth prospects.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao