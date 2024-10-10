European markets set for higher open as investors brace for U.S. inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive open Thursday as investors await the latest U.S. inflation data for more signs that price pressures are easing.

Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate a 0.1% increase on a monthly basis, and a 2.3% advance over the prior 12 months.

The result will also inform the Federal Reserve's next steps on policy at its November meeting. Fed funds futures trading data suggests a roughly 70% likelihood of a quarter-point cut, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday night, while Asia-Pacific markets opened mostly higher on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new records as investors shook off geopolitical concerns and reacted to the release of minutes from the Fed's September meeting, at which it cut its key rate by 50 basis points, and revealed that a "substantial majority of participants" had favored reducing interest rates by the larger amount.

China's central bank launches $71 billion liquidity tool for stock markets

China's central bank announced it would start accepting applications from financial institutions to join a newly created liquidity tool to help facilitate investors to buy shares.

Eligible security firms, fund companies and insurers are eligible to apply to the "swap scheme" — initially worth 500 billion yuan ($70.7 billion) — to get easier access to funding to buy stocks, People's Bank of China said.

— Dylan Butts

CNBC Pro: These cheap stocks are outperforming, and analysts give 5 more than 20% upside

Markets just keep rallying this year, with the S&P 500 up nearly 22% year-to-date and the Nasdaq jumping around 21%. In global stocks, the MSCI World index is around 16% higher.

Many on Wall Street expect the trend to continue. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and others all see the S&P 500 around 6,000 by the end of the year, up from around 5,730 on Tuesday.

With markets already running high, CNBC Pro screened for global stocks that have outperformed the MSCI World index, but still look cheap based on their forward price-to-earnings ratios.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Rio Tinto on pace for longest losing streak in more than three years

Shares of Rio Tinto fell 0.5%% in afternoon trading, putting the stock on track for its eighth consecutive day of losses. If the stock closes lower, this will mark its longest losing streak since March 23, 2021, when it saw eight straight days in the red.

The move comes after the miner announced it's acquiring fellow miner Arcadium Lithium in an all-cash transaction for $5.85 per share. Shares of that company surged more than 30% during Wednesday's session.

— Sean Conlon

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 29 points higher at 8,318, Germany's DAX up 41 points at 19,299, France's CAC up 7 points at 7,574 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 27 points at 33,856, according to data from IG.

Data releases to watch out for include the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook report, Italy's industrial production figures and U.S. inflation data out later in the day. Givaudan publishes third-quarter sales figures.

— Holly Ellyatt