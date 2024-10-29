European markets set for lackluster open as traders continue to focus on earnings

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open in flat to lower territory Tuesday as traders in the region await more earnings reports.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 10 points lower at 8,283, Germany's DAX down 25 points at 19,501, France's CAC up 1 point at 7,564 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 1 point at 34,819, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Adidas, Lufthansa, Novartis, Santander and BP, among others. Data releases of note include Germany's GfK consumer confidence figures. Europe's largest lender HSBC on Tuesday announced it will repurchase up to $3 billion in shares as it issued better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed in spite of gains on Wall Street as investors looked toward a slate of mega-cap technology earnings this week, including Meta Platforms and Microsoft on Wednesday and Apple on Thursday..

HSBC beats third-quarter earnings expectations, announces additional $3 billion share buyback

Europe's largest lender HSBC on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations, boosted by strong revenue growth, as it embarks on a major restructuring to balance its operations in China and the West.

HSBC's pre-tax profit rose 10% compared with the $7.7 billion posted a year ago. The company's quarterly revenue grew 5% to $17 billion from the $16.2 billion that was reported a year ago, while after-tax profit gained $500 million from last year to $6.7 billion.



Shares of HSBC traded 2.24% higher.

—Anniek Bao, Lee Ying Shan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

— Holly Ellyatt