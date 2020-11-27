European Markets Edge Lower as Investors Digest Vaccine News and China Data; Banco Sabadell Down 10%

Wall Street will reopen on Friday for a half session following the Thanksgiving holiday. Trading volumes are likely to remain low, however.

Shares of AstraZeneca slipped another 0.9% on Friday with questions over the way AstraZeneca and Oxford University tested their coronavirus vaccine.

European stocks were lower on Friday, amid thin trading volumes, as investors monitored vaccine news and fresh Chinese data.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded little changed on Friday as investors reacted to data. China's industrial profits surged 28.2% year-on-year in October, the country's National Bureau of Statistics announced Friday.

Banco Sabadell saw its shares plunge nearly 10% after it called off merger talks with BBVA after failing to reach a deal on financial terms.

More broadly, global stocks have pulled back from their rally earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday, taking a breath after breaking above 30,000 points Tuesday.

-CNBC's Fred Imbert and Eustance Huang contributed to this market report.