European markets set for lower open as sentiment struggles

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for another negative open Tuesday as sentiment struggles to pick up in global markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell Tuesday, as investors parsed the Chinese central bank's decisions on key lending rates. In the U.S. overnight, S&P 500 futures were almost flat as the market came off its first losing week in more than a month.

That came after economic data raised concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not begin cutting interest rates as soon, or by as much, as market participants expected this year. U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Equity markets have had a good start to the year, with the S&P 500 benching crossing 5,000 in the past month. However, ongoing political tensions and uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates have raised questions about which sectors will perform strongly — leading a number of market players to say 2024 is a stock picker's year.

Morningstar's chief markets strategist, David Sekera, agrees. He said it's "always a stock picker's market," but that this is even more pertinent this year.

He also named three under-the-radar stocks he likes right now.

— Amala Balakrishner

UBS has uncovered small- and medium-sized overlooked stocks across Europe that offer substantial upside potential.

The investment bank screened over 2,500 stocks based on four key factors: non-inclusion in major indexes like the Stoxx 600 and FTSE 100; strong value and quality scores; positive price momentum over the past year; and relatively few short positions.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in negative territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points lower at 7,719, Germany's DAX down 49 points at 17,039, France's CAC down 19 points at 7,745 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 76 points at 31,676, according to data from IG.

Earnings are due from Barclays, InterContinental Hotels Group and Antofagasta. On the data front, euro zone current account figures for December are due to be released.

— Holly Ellyatt