Record UK Wage Growth Adds to Inflation Fears; Europe Markets Cautiously Higher: Live Updates

LONDON — European markets were mostly higher on Tuesday after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak, with investors looking ahead to key U.S. inflation figures later this week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3% by mid-morning, having pared opening gains of around 0.5%. Mining stocks added 1.4% to lead gains while media stocks fell 0.5%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose overnight, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and South Korea's Kospi each gaining more than 1.4%. U.S. stock futures were little changed in early premarket trade after the major U.S. averages eked out gains on Monday.

Investors around the world are looking ahead to the June U.S. consumer price index report, set for release before the Wall Street open on Wednesday, which will indicate whether inflation continues to fall and help to shape the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.

Second-quarter earnings season stateside also kicks off in earnest later this week, with financial titans BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citi all due to report.

Back in Europe, U.K. wage growth hit a joint-record high in the three months to the end of May, deepening concerns about entrenched high inflation.

German, euro area economic sentiment slides further into negative territory

The ZEW German economic sentiment indicator slid to -14.7 in July from -8.5 in June, below a consensus projection in a Reuters poll of -10.5.

Across the wider euro area, economic expectations dropped from -10 in June to -12.2 in July.

Stocks on the move: Ocado up 4%, Dowlais Group down 7%

Shares of British online grocer Ocado climbed 4% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600. The company's first robotic warehouse in Asia, built for Japanese partner Aeon, went live on Monday.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, British powder metallurgy company Dowlais Group fell more than 7% after Citi initiated its coverage of the stock with a "sell" rating.

UK wage growth equals record high, piling pressure on Bank of England

Wages excluding bonuses in the U.K. grew at their joint-fastest rate on record in the three months to May, rising by 7.3% from the same period last year, the Office for National Statistics revealed Tuesday.

The country's tight labor market showed signs of easing as the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly from 3.8% to 4% in the three months to April, while vacancies continued to fall. The employment rate rose to 7.6% on the back of an increase in part-time employment.

The economic inactivity rate declined from the previous quarter to 20.8%, continuing a recent downward trend.

Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital, said the Bank of England would be satisfied with the fall in payrolled employees and rise in unemployment claimants, which suggest the labor market is finally beginning to shed jobs.

However, he said the strength of earnings figures would remain "disconcerting" for policymakers, suggesting monetary policy may need to tighten further in order to rein in core inflation.

"These figures show that workers are still managing to secure hefty wage rises despite the apparent cooling in the labour market as a whole, possibly reflecting attempts by companies to prevent skilled workers from leaving, but also suggestive that the softening market the headline numbers are suggesting may not be being seen on the ground," Cole said.

The Bank of England has repeatedly warned that high wage growth remains a significant impediment to its efforts to bring inflation lower and today's figures will do nothing to convince it that the labor market is no longer running hot, leaving it to possibly conclude that monetary policy needs to be tightened further.

Jack Kennedy, U.K. economist at hiring platform Indeed, suggested a decelerating in the single-month pay growth figure for May from 7.7% to 7.1% suggested that April "may have been the peak for wage growth after that month's 9.7% increase in the National Living Wage."

However, he agreed that the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee will need to see evidence of moderating wage growth "sooner rather than later" to dissuade it from "further, and perhaps substantial" hikes to interest rates.

European stocks follow Wall Street and Asia-Pacific into positive territory

European stocks opened in positive territory on Tuesday, tracking gains around the world after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.5% in early trade, with construction and material stocks climbing 1.4% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is set to inch around 3 points higher to 7,277, Germany's DAX is seen around 35 points lower at 15,738 and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain around 28 points to 7,172, according to IG data.

Central banks in Asia could soon diverge from the Fed: Nomura

Major economies in the region could start "decoupling" from a global tightening cycle led by the Fed due to different macroeconomic conditions in Asia, Nomura economists said.

"Our view of Asian central banks cutting policy rates ahead of the Fed in this cycle is based on the fundamental divergences between Asian and U.S. economies," Nomura economists wrote in a Friday note.

According to a real-time survey conducted by Nomura's research team, more than 32% of respondents said they expect South Korea's central bank to be the first to cut rates after China, followed by Indonesia, the Philippines, then India.

China to extend support to real estate sector: Xinhua

China will extend two financial policies supporting its real estate market to the end of 2024.

In a notice, the People's Bank of China referred to a 16-step guideline last November that was released to beef up policy support for the housing sector. The country will now extend relevant policies to the end of the year.

Xinhua reported that the purpose of the move is to "guide financial institutions to continue deferring loan payments for real estate enterprises, while propping up financial support for the real estate enterprises to ensure the delivery of housing projects."

— Lim Hui Jie