European stocks higher in busy week for global economic data; miners up 2.7%

European markets climbed on Monday, kicking off a busy week of economic data releases around the world.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 was 0.5% higher at 10:45 a.m. London time, with all sectors in the green. Basic resources gained 2.3%, as stocks including Anglo American and Rio Tinto traded higher following gains in metals prices.

That comes after the index on Friday broke a seven-session losing streak, its longest since February 2018.

Investors are looking forward to key U.S. inflation data in the week ahead, with the latest consumer price index due Wednesday and producer price index Thursday.

The readings come after a string of stronger-than-expected economic data points last week renewed worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise rates more than previously expected.

Traders are pricing in a roughly 4 in 10 chance of an increase in November after an anticipated pause in September, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

In Europe, investors are gearing up for the European Central Bank's next rate decision Thursday. The market is pricing in a roughly 40% chance the central bank will hike 25 basis points to 4.00%, but economists predict it will be a close call, Reuters reported.

Asia-Pacific markets are also gearing up for big data releases this week. India will release its inflation and industrial output figures for August on Tuesday, and China will announce its industrial output, retail sales, and most notably, house sale prices on Friday.

— CNBC's Lim Hui Jie and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this market report.

European Commission revises growth forecast lower

The European Commission revised its annual growth forecast for the European Union lower in its Summer 2023 Economic forecast, to 0.8% from 1%.

It said it now sees growth in 2024 of 1.4%, down from a previous forecast of 1.7%.

The EU body trimmed its consumer price inflation expectation to 6.5% from 6.7% for 2023, but nudged its 2024 forecast higher, to 3.2% from 3.1%.

In the euro area, it expects inflation of 5.6% in 2023 and 2.9% in 2024, still well above the European Central Bank's 2% target.

"The global economy has fared somewhat better than anticipated in the first half of the year, despite a weak performance in China. However, the outlook for global growth and trade remains broadly unchanged compared to spring, implying that the EU economy cannot count on strong support from external demand," the report reads.

"Overall, the weaker growth momentum in the EU is expected to extend to 2024, and the impact of tight monetary policy is set to continue restraining economic activity. However, a mild rebound in growth is projected next year, as inflation keeps easing, the labour market remains robust, and real incomes gradually recover."

— Jenni Reid

Stocks on the move: UK homebuilders higher on Vistry update

British homebuilder Vistry was 12.6% higher at 9:15 a.m. London time as it reiterated its full-year guidance and announced a £55 million ($68.8 million) share buyback despite "challenging macro-economic conditions."

The company also announced a new strategy of focusing on affordable housing projects.

"Investors also look to be pricing in the medium term profit and return on capital targets outlined by chief executive Greg Fitzgerald alongside the first-half results," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, told CNBC.

Fellow homebuilders Barratt, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey were all higher in morning trade.

Basic resources stocks were 2.3% higher as metals prices broadly gained Monday, with Anglo American up by 3% and Antofagasta up 2.4%.

Mould said investors may be pricing in "better times ahead for China's economy and thus demand for raw materials," given recent data showing an uptick in Chinese consumer price inflation and a slowdown in the rate of decline of the producer price index.

Deflation has been a key concern for China's growth prospects in recent months.

— Jenni Reid

Alibaba shares tumble after Daniel Zhang unexpectedly quits cloud business

Shares of Chinese tech giant Alibaba fell 3.5% on Monday, after the company said in a surprise move that outgoing CEO Daniel Zhang will step down as chairman and CEO of its cloud business.

The move comes months after Alibaba said in June that Zhang was departing as chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group to focus on the cloud intelligence unit.

Eddie Wu, who was set to take over from Zhang as CEO and director of Alibaba Group from September, will now also be chairman and CEO of the cloud business on an interim basis

— Lim Hui Jie

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher at 7,487, Germany's DAX up 2 points at 15,736, France's CAC 2 points lower at 7,241 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 2 points at 28,234, according to data from IG.

Data releases include Italian industrial output for July and Russian foreign trade for the same month.

— Holly Ellyatt