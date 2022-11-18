European Markets Nudge Higher as Investors Assess Interest Rate Path

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were modestly higher on Friday as investors continue to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4% in early trade, with utilities climbing 1.4% to lead gains as most sectors advanced. Tech stocks fell 0.6%.

Global markets took some heart from lower-than-expected consumer and wholesale inflation prints last week, prompting bets that the central bank would have to slow its aggressive interest rate hikes.

However, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Thursday that "the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive."

Bullard suggested that the terminal federal funds rate could reach the 5% to 7% range, higher than the market is currently pricing.

Global investors are closely tracking key economic data points for hints as to how central banks around the world will act as they look to rein in inflation.

The European blue chip index closed lower on Friday as geopolitical tensions remained in the foreground amid the fallout from a missile hitting Polish territory.

Meanwhile, the U.K. announced a new fiscal strategy centered on tax hikes and spending cuts as the government looks to plug a massive hole in its public finances.

U.S. stock futures were mixed in early premarket trade as investors weighed the prospect of higher interest rates, and shares in Asia-Pacific were also uncertain, as Japan's core consumer price index for October rose at its fastest annual pace in 40 years.

Stocks on the move: Verbund up 8%, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield down 4%

Austrian utility Verbund gained 8% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600, while French commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield fell 4% to the bottom of the index.

Rate hikes have had ‘only limited effects’ on inflation so far, Fed's Bullard says

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard's language Thursday hurt sentiment among investors hoping to see the central bank pull back on interest rate hikes.

He said the Fed still has a work to do before inflation is under control while delivering remarks focused on the importance of using rules-based approaches when making policy. He is a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets rates.

"Thus far, the change in the monetary policy stance appears to have had only limited effects on observed inflation, but market pricing suggests disinflation is expected in 2023," he said.

UK announces £55 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts as country set for largest fall in living standards on record

U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt on Thursday unveiled a sweeping £55 billion ($66 billion) fiscal tightening plan including a slew of tax rises and spending cuts as he attempted to plug a sizeable hole in the country's public finances.

The planned £30 billion in spending cuts and £25 billion in tax hikes come even as the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) confirmed that the U.K. economy is now in recession and set to contract by 1.4% next year.

The OBR also said the U.K. will suffer its largest fall in living standards since records began, erasing almost a decade of real household disposable income growth by 2024.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to rise by around 14 points to 7,361, Germany's DAX is set to add around 55 points to 14,321 and France's CAC 40 is seen climbing around 43 points to 6,619.

