European Markets Muted as Investors Monitor Omicron Risk

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

  • Global markets have endured a volatile week thus far, and European shares rebounded 1.4% on Tuesday to retrace much of the loss accrued during a sharp sell-off in the previous session.
  • Investors are juggling the rapid spread of the omicron variant, and the introduction of containment measures by governments around the world, with new scientific analysis of its severity and pharmaceutical developments on booster shots and treatments.

LONDON — European markets were little changed on Wednesday as investors continue to monitor the threat posed by the omicron Covid-19 variant.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged 0.2% above the flatline in early trade, with tech stocks climbing 0.8% to lead gains while autos slipped 0.4%.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were modestly higher on Wednesday while U.S. stock futures were muted in early premarket trade following the Dow's 500-point rebound on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca on Tuesday became the latest company to announce that it had begun work, alongside Oxford University, on an omicron-specific vaccine. Moderna has announced that a third dose of its mRNA vaccine appears to provide significant protection against the variant.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that new social restrictions will be introduced before New Year's Eve, including limiting private gatherings among vaccinated people to a maximum of 10.

Britain on Tuesday pledged £1 billion ($1.3 billion) to businesses hit by the new Covid-19 variant, with the country's hospitality sector and others once again under strain.

On the data front, U.K. GDP grew 1.1% in the third quarter, final readings confirmed Wednesday, slightly below the 1.3% expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Other data due Wednesday includes French November producer prices and British third-quarter business investment figures.

Food delivery companies enjoyed a strong start to trading in Europe on Wednesday. Delivery Hero shares added 5.3% after announcing that it would scale back its German operations and sell off its Japanese unit in the first quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile Just Eat Takeaway climbed 4.5% after signing a delivery tie-up with Tesco-owned convenience store chain One Stop.

At the bottom of the Stoxx 600, Swiss online pharmacy Zur Rose Group slipped 3.8%.

