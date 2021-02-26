European Stocks Slip Lower, Following Global Market Dip on Bond Yield Jitters

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note briefly surpassed 1.6% on Thursday, its highest in over a year, fueled by expectations for higher economic growth and inflation.

Corporate earnings reports in Europe Friday came from British Airways parent IAG, LafargeHolcim, BASF, Deutsche Telekom, Suez and Engie.

LONDON — European stocks retreated slightly on Friday, after global markets were roiled by a sudden spike in bond yields that sent investors fleeing highly valued segments of the market.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.5% in early trade, retracing the majority of its opening losses, with basic resources shedding 1.9% while utilities bucked the trend to add 0.3%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific sold off sharply during Friday's trade, led by a 3.99% decline for Japan's Nikkei 225 while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 2.99%.

U.S. stock futures are mixed amid a volatile premarket trade on Friday morning, after the pop in interest rates pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite to its worst trading session since October.

"Until recently, market participants have been able to digest the upward drift in long-term rates, but it appears that the next leg up in interest rates is a bigger bite to chew," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management.

"Looking at where real yields were at, they were simply too low when considering growth expectations, and it's likely that long-term real yields will continue to drift higher as economic data improves."

In Europe, corporate earnings reports came from British Airways parent IAG, LafargeHolcim, BASF, Deutsche Telekom, Suez and Engie.

IAG suffered a full-year operating loss of 7.4 billion euros ($9 billion), its largest in history, as the Covid-19 pandemic grounded aircraft around the world for a substantial portion of 2020. Shares climbed 2.9%, with hopes of a relaxation of global travel restrictions emerging.

In terms of individual share price movement, Belgian telecoms group Proximus slid more than 8% to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 after projecting lower core profit in 2021.

At the top of the European blue chip index, France's Teleperformance climbed 6.5% after JPMorgan raised its target price for the stock following a strong earnings report Thursday.

