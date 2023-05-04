European Stocks Close Lower as ECB Confirms 25-Basis-Point Hike; Mercedes Down 7%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets closed lower on Thursday as investors digested the latest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

The Stoxx 600 index slightly trimmed earlier losses to end the session down 0.45%. It comes after the ECB confirmed a widely expected 25 basis point interest rate hike at 1:15 p.m. London time.

Media stocks closed down 2.7% and basic resources were 1.8% lower as the majority of sectors ended the session in negative territory. Utilities and food and beverage stocks were among the few sectors to close in positive territory, ending up 1.1% and 0.6% respectively.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Euro zone inflation data released earlier this week showed a slight rise in headline inflation in April, to 7%, and slight fall in core inflation, to 5.6%.

"Underlying price pressures remain strong," the ECB said in a statement. "At the same time, the past rate increases are being transmitted forcefully to euro area financing and monetary conditions, while the lags and strength of transmission to the real economy remain uncertain."

Economic growth in the bloc was stagnant in the first quarter.

Global markets are also reacting to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest rate hike on Wednesday when the central bank raised rates by 25 basis points, as widely expected, bringing the federal funds rate range to 5%-5.25% — its highest level since August 2007.

In its post-meeting statement, the Fed hinted at a possible pause in hikes, omitting a sentence present in the previous statement noting that "the Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate" for the Fed to achieve its 2% inflation goal.

Expectations the Fed will pause or even pivot to rate hikes have been fueled by further wobbles in U.S. banking, with shares of PacWest Bancorp plunging 56% in extended trading on Wednesday following reports the bank is assessing strategic options, including a possible sale.

Earnings season continues in full force. First-quarter results Thursday morning showed profits up at oil giant Shell. It reported adjusted earnings of $9.6 billion, above an estimate of $8.6 billion.

Budweiser-owner Anheuser-Busch InBev reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) of $4.76 billion, up by 13.6% from the first quarter of 2022. Airbus, Volkswagen and Maersk also reported.

Stocks on the move: Orsted up 5%, Mercedes down 8%

Shares of Danish energy company Orsted were up 5% in afternoon deals Thursday, a day after the company posted "all-time high" offshore wind earnings. The business also reported first-quarter operating profit in line with expectations, and confirmed its full-year guidance.

German car manufacturer Mercedes was down 8%, meanwhile, after it proposed the chief of chemical group BASF, a China pragmatist, as the next chair of its supervisory board.

— Karen Gilchrist

U.S. stocks move lower

U.S. stocks were lower Thursday as contagion fears in the regional bank space were reignited and investors also digested the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.9% in early deals while the S&P 500 slid 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite also pulled back 0.5%.

— Karen Gilchrist

U.S. claims, productivity, labor costs and trade data miss estimates

A round of U.S. economic data points Thursday morning mostly came in worse than Wall Street expectations.

Jobless claims totaled 242,000 for the week ended April 29, higher than the 236,000 estimate from Dow Jones. Worker productivity in the first quarter declined 2.7% against the estimate for a 1.9% drop, while unit labor costs, an inflation gauge, accelerated 6.3% in Q1, higher than the 5.5% expectation.

Finally, the trade deficit declined to $64.2 billion, but that was higher than the $63.1 billion estimate.

—Jeff Cox

ECB hikes rates a quarter point as expected

The European Central Bank on Thursday raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point, in line with market expectations, noting that inflation is still too high and underlying pressures persist.

A day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a similar hike, the ECB took its key borrowing rates up to a respective 3.75%, 4% and 3.25%, near a 15-year high. The Fed's move brought its fund rate to a target range of 5%-5.25%.

Headline inflation is running around 7% in the euro zone, well above the ECB's 2% target.

—Jeff Cox

Maersk CEO: Easing of supply chain disruptions from the pandemic is happening rapidly

Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk, discusses first-quarter earnings and China's reopening.

Stocks on the move: Arcadis up 5.5%, Skanska down 9.3%

Dutch design and engineering firm Arcadis topped the Stoxx 600 in midday trade, after giving a trading update announcing an improved operating EBITA margin and reaffirming growth targets for 2023.

Skanska, the Swedish construction company, dropped 9.3% after flagging a drop in operating earnings, with rate rises and inflation hampering property development.

— Jenni Reid

Hugo Boss: We’re seeing double-digit growth in every region

Yves Müller, CFO of Hugo Boss, explains why it's increasing its guidance for profitability.

German exports fall more than expected in March

Germany exported 129.7 billion euros ($143.4 billion) worth of goods in March, a 5.2% decline on the previous month. Economists polled by Reuters predicted a 2.4% drop.

Exports were down by 10.9% to the U.S. and down by 9.3% to China, though they rose by 1.5% to the U.K.

Total exports were up 5% year on year, the German statistics agency said.

Imports totaled 113.0 billion euros, up 6.4% month on month, taking the country's trade balance to +16.7 billion euros.

Germany exported 69.3 billion euros worth of goods to EU members, and imported 60 billion euros' worth.

Last week, the country recorded flat gross domestic product growth in the fourth quarter, narrowly avoiding a technical recession.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks open lower

European stock markets fell in early trade, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index down 0.8% at 8:24 a.m. London time.

Investors are bracing themselves for the a rate hike decision from European Central Bank and are processing a slow of corporate earnings from the likes of Shell, Airbus, Volkswagen and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX were both down around 0.8%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.6%.

— Jenni Reid

European Central Bank set to slow rate hikes as financial conditions tighten rapidly

The European Central Bank is expected to lift its benchmark rate by a smaller step of 25 basis later today, as core inflation declines and its own survey data points to much tighter financial conditions in the region.

The new economic figures both strengthen the case for the ECB to only hike rates by a smaller amount at is policy meeting, and to possibly announce an increase in the pace of its balance sheet reduction.

Read the full story here.

— Annette Weisbach

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley's Slimmon says it's dangerous to be too defensive and names top 'offensive' stock picks

Morgan Stanley Investment Management's Andrew Slimmon says it's time to buy some "offensive" stocks.

"So I think it's very dangerous to own just very defensive stocks … I think you want some offensive in your portfolio," Slimmon told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

He explains why and names stocks to buy.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Asian currencies strengthen after Fed rate decision

Currencies in the Asia-Pacific strengthened against the greenback as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a potential end to its rate hiking cycle.

The offshore Chinese yuan strengthened by 0.3% to 6.900 against the greenback on Thursday morning as the dollar index slid 0.24% to 101.102.

The Korean won strengthened 0.6% to 1,326.84 against the greenback, and the Japanese yen strengthened 0.13% to 134.49 against the U.S. dollar. The Australian dollar was flat and the New Zealand dollar also gained by 0.24% to 0.6240 against the greenback.

— Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: How to trade Volkswagen and BMW quarterly earnings based on history

Germany's Volkswagen and BMW are set to announce their first-quarter earnings later on Thursday.

Using data from FactSet going back five years, CNBC Pro has assessed how well the automaker's stock performs against benchmark indexes based on different outcomes of their quarterly earnings reports.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

Fed hikes rates

The Fed raised rates for a 10th time in this tightening cycle, as was widely expected. The central bank also signaled a pause to the campaign could come.

"In determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments," the Fed said in a statement.

The Fed also removed a sentence from the previous announcement, which said, "The Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate" for the Fed to achieve its 2% inflation goal.

For more, check out CNBC's Fed live blog.

— Fred Imbert, Jeff Cox

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday as investors react to the latest monetary policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve and look ahead to the next move by the European Central Bank.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 28 points lower at 7,760, Germany's DAX 28 points lower at 15,788, France's CAC down 7 points at 7,391 and Italy's FTSE MIB 48 points lower at 26,567, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Shell, BMW and VW, among others. Data releases include euro zone producer prices for March.

— Holly Ellyatt