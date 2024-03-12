European markets set to open higher ahead of the latest U.S. inflation report

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday as global investors await the latest U.S. inflation report.

The February reading of the consumer price index, which is set to be released on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, is being closely watched to see how it could inform the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Economists expect that prices across a broad spectrum of goods and services rose 0.4% on the month, just ahead of the January pace of 0.3%, according to the Dow Jones consensus.

The uptick in January's CPI figure rattled the markets and prompted Fed officials to shift their rhetoric afterward to a more cautious tone about easing policy. The current market pricing indicates that the Fed won't cut interest rates at its meeting on March 19-20 or the one on April 30 to May 1.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose as Japan's corporate inflation figures for January came in higher than expected.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 51 points higher at 7,718, Germany's DAX up 105 points at 17,847, France's CAC 51 points higher at 8,069 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 173 points at 33,495, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Lego and Persimmon. European data releases include U.K. unemployment figures for January.

— Holly Ellyatt