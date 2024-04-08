European close markets higher on busy week for central bank action

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks closed higher Monday at the start of a busy a week of key data releases and central bank decisions.

The regional Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up 0.5%, with mining stocks up 2% and media stocks down 0.2%. The benchmark index dropped 1.2% last week, its worst performance since January after a run of consistent gains.

U.S. stocks also had a shaky week, though a stronger-than-expected jobs report released Friday boosted sentiment around the economy and earnings. Markets were marginally higher on Monday.

Investors are looking ahead to the U.S. consumer price index being released Wednesday, along with the minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting and several speeches from Fed officials.

Last week, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari raised the possibility of zero rate cuts this year if inflation remains sticky, though markets continue to see a roughly 50% chance of a cut in March, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The European Central Bank meets Thursday for its latest monetary policy decision.

No movement in rates is expected, but June has been fully priced in by markets as the time for the first cut even as the timeline for the Fed is pushed back. Euro zone inflation fell more than expected in March to 2.4%.

Oil giant Shell reportedly considers ditching London for New York

British oil giant Shell is considering ditching the London Stock Exchange for a listing in New York, the Telegraph newspaper reported Monday.

CEO Wael Sawan said that the company was looking into "all options" amid concerns that it was not getting enough support from investors.

"I have a location that clearly seems to be undervalued," he said.

The departure of the FTSE 100's largest company would mark a major blow for the U.K. stock market, which has been struggling to retain its prominence amid weak economic growth and market uncertainty caused by Brexit.

A Shell spokesperson told CNBC that the comments follow plans outlined in the company's June 2023 Capital Markets Day to close a perceived "valuation gap."

"Beyond 2025, if the valuation hasn't got to where we think it should be, then as Wael has said publicly on several occasions, we will explore other options," the spokesperson added.

U.S. stocks open higher

U.S. stocks opened higher Monday as Wall Street tried to rebuild momentum following a pullback last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up 0.11% while the S&P 500 traded flat. The Nasdaq was up 0.13% in early deals.

German industrial production suggests 'end of stagnation'

Better-than-expected German industrial production figures released Monday suggest "an end of stagnation in the first quarter," Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, said in a note.

Industrial production rose by 2.1% month-on-month in February, well above the 0.3% growth expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

"While sentiment indicators in German industry have been stuck at low levels since late last summer, this morning's industrial data already points to an end of stagnation in the first quarter," Brzeski said.

The expected lowering of interest rates by the European Central Bank, lower energy prices and U.S. economic strength will be supportive for German industry, he said.

However, he stressed it was not the start of a "significant recovery" given recent weakness in industrial orders and inventory reduction.

Gold looks ‘very vulnerable’ to a setback, veteran advisor says

Gold prices on Monday extended their record-breaking run, notching another all-time high amid robust U.S. economic data and elevated geopolitical tensions.

Spot gold prices rose 0.5% to trade at $2,342 per ounce at around 11:45 a.m. London time, after briefly hitting a fresh record of $2,353 earlier in the session. The yellow metal has repeatedly logged all-time highs in recent weeks.

However Bob Parker, senior advisor at trade body International Capital Markets Association, says that fundamentals for gold paint a bearish picture ahead. That includes U.S. dollar strength, rising bond yields, doubts creeping in over the Federal Reserve's rate cutting plans and "reasonably" low inflation.

"All of those factors actually suggest that upside in gold, frankly, is minimal and I think gold is now very vulnerable to a setback," Parker said.

Read the full story here.

Economists are increasingly uncertain about Fed rate cuts this year

The Federal Reserve is determined not to reduce interest rates too soon — and some economists say recent data has pushed a summer cut completely off the table.

Friday's jobs report reiterated the seemingly unwavering strength of the U.S. labor market and suggested further need for Fed caution. All eyes will now be on Wednesday's consumer price index, after February's annual inflation rate of 3.2% came in slightly higher than expected.

George Lagarias, chief economist at Mazars, told CNBC on Monday that rate cuts in the summer were now looking much less likely.

"This is a strong economy. Make no mistake, it is backed by debt and somewhat by overburdened credit cards, but it is a strong economy. So the Fed will struggle to find the case to cut rates soon," Lagarias said.

"The Fed has been punishing itself ever since 2021 when 'team transitory' ostensibly got it wrong... What they feel is that they can't get it wrong again, which means that they're more likely to err on the side of caution," Lagarias added.

Read the full story here.

Atos shares leap 30% after Butler joins rescue consortium

Shares of French IT consultancy Atos were 30% higher in mid-morning deals after leading shareholder Onepoint said investor Butler Industries was joining a consortium to rescue the firm.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal last week said it was a national priority to secure the financial security of the distressed company. Its projects involve communications for the French military and secret services and supercomputer manufacturing, and it is set to manage cybersecurity for this summer's Paris Olympics.

Stocks on the move: Zalando and Entain gain, BBVA lower

Shares of German retailer Zalando were up 4.75% in early deals after Citi analysts upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral."

Among the top risers, gambling firm Entain ticked 3% higher after a report in the Times newspaper suggested private equity firms are interested in some of its assets.

Bank BBVA slipped 3.4% after announcing a final dividend of 0.39 euros ($0.42) per share to be paid Wednesday.

Europe stocks open mixed

European markets had a cautious start to the week, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index 0.06% lower at 8:05 a.m. in London.

France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were both near the flatline, while Germany's DAX nudged 0.2% higher.

Bank of America says this week's CPI should be 'a confidence building report'

Bank of America economists believe Wednesday's inflation report should show a moderation in price pressures, providing confidence to the Fed for a rate cut in June.

The Wall Street firm expects the core consumer price index to moderate to 0.2% in March after rising 0.4% in February and January. It sees declines in car prices that should lead to a drop in core goods. Meanwhile, the bank expects a bigger-than-usual rise in energy prices, however.

"The moderation in core CPI should reflect a drop in core goods prices and a more modest price increase in core services," the bank's economists said in a note. "A report in line with our expectations would provide confidence to the Fed and keep a June cut firmly in play."

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a higher open Monday.

According to IG data, the FTSE 100 is set to open 11 points higher at 7,913, with Germany's DAX up 29 points to 18,191 and France's CAC 40 higher by 21 points at 8,078.

U.S. adds 303,000 jobs in March, topping estimates

The March nonfarm payrolls came in stronger than expected Friday morning, which is another sign of a resilient U.S. labor market.

The U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs last month, topping the 200,000 expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate was 3.8%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in March, and are up 4.1% over the past year. The average workweek ticked up to 34.4 hours.

