European markets open in negative territory ahead of central bank decisions

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened lower ahead of a raft of interest rate decisions from central banks in England, Turkey, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6% at the start of trading, with all sectors in the red. Mining stocks saw the biggest drop, down 1.6%, while travel and leisure was down 1.2%.

Global markets have also been reacting to the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest decision to hold interest rates steady. The move was widely expected but the central bank said it still expects one more hike before the end of the year and fewer cuts than previously indicated next year.

Read more Fed declines to hike, but points to rates staying higher for longer

Along with the rate projections, the Fed also sharply raised its economic growth expectations for this year, with U.S. gross domestic product now expected to rise 2.1% this year.

Asia-Pacific markets fell across the region overnight. U.S. stock futures traded near the flat line Wednesday night.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 75 points lower at 7,660, Germany's DAX down 166 points at 15,607, France's CAC down 75 points at 7,255 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 342 points at 28,938, according to data from IG.

A series of interest rate decisions will be announced on Thursday from central banks in England, Turkey, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway. Other data releases include preliminary consumer confidence figures for the euro zone in September.

Earnings come from Next, JD Sports and Manchester United.

— Holly Ellyatt