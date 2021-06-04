European Markets Slightly Higher Following U.S. Jobs Report

The market, weighing up the link between inflation pressures and the reopening of U.S. businesses, focused on the U.S. jobs report Friday.

Job creation disappointed again in May, with nonfarm payrolls up by what normally would be considered a solid 559,000, but still short of lofty expectations.

LONDON — European stocks were slightly higher on Friday afternoon as investors digested a key U.S. jobs report.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up by around 0.3% during mid-afternoon deals, with most major bourses and sectors pushing into positive territory.

Traders, weighing up the link between inflation pressures and the reopening of U.S. businesses, were focused on the U.S. jobs report Friday.

Job creation disappointed again in May, with nonfarm payrolls up by what normally would be considered a solid 559,000, but still short of lofty expectations.

Payrolls were expected to increase by 671,000, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones. On Wall Street, stocks climbed on Friday after the release.

Back in Europe, shares of some airlines sank Friday after the U.K. removed Portugal from its so-called "green list" of travel destinations. British Airways owner IAG fell 1% while Wizz Air was down 2.8%.

Enjoyed this article?

For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream

Sign up for CNBC Pro

Start your free trial now

— CNBC's Ryan Browne, Maggie Fitzgerald and Eustance Huang contributed to this market report.