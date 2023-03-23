European Markets Set to Open Lower as Investors Weigh Fed's Comments and Rate Hike

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday as investors digest the latest interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The U.S. central bank hiked rates by another 25 basis points on Wednesday and expressed caution about the recent banking crisis. It also indicated that hikes are nearing an end.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday after Wall Street's negative reaction to the Fed's move.

A sharp drop in U.S. bank stocks also weighed on the market, as well as comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said the U.S. is not currently working on "blanket insurance" for bank deposits, in comments to the U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee.

In Europe Thursday, the Bank of England will also be announcing its latest interest rate decision. The meeting comes a day after data was released showing U.K. inflation rose unexpectedly in February. Many analysts expect a 25 basis point hike.

Bill Ackman warns bank deposit outflows could accelerate

Billionaire investor and CEO of Pershing Square Bill Ackman warned in a tweet bank deposit outflows could accelerate after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the FDIC was not considering expanding bank deposit guarantees beyond its current limit of $250,000.

Yellen's comments led to a drop in regional bank shares in the U.S.

"I would be surprised if deposit outflows don't accelerate effective immediately," Ackman wrote in his tweet.

Yesterday, @SecYellen made reassuring comments that led the market and depositors to believe that all deposits were now implicitly guaranteed. That coupled with a leak suggesting that @USTreasury, @FDICgov and @SecYellen were looking for a way to guarantee all deposits reassured… https://t.co/GqaP5LYpza — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 22, 2023

In a separate tweet, Ackman said that he fears markets are "heading for another train wreck," adding that he hopes regulators will "get this right."

"The longer this banking crisis is allowed to continue, the greater the damage to smaller banks and their ability to access low-cost capital," he said.

Consider recent events impact on the long-term cost of equity capital for non-systemically important banks where you can wake up one day as a shareholder or bondholder and your investment instantly goes to zero. When combined with the higher cost of debt and deposits due to… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 22, 2023

– Jihye Lee

Fed raises interest rates 25 basis points

The Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points, in line with Wall Street's predictions.

This marks the central bank's ninth hike since it began raising rates in March 2022, as well as its first announcement following the recent fallout in the banking sector. The increase takes the benchmark federal funds rate to a target range between 4.75%-5%.

The Federal Open Market Committee said in a post-meeting statement that it "will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy." Fed projections call for just one more hike this year.

— Hakyung Kim

European markets: Here are the opening calls

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 20 points lower at 7,538, Germany's DAX 54 points lower at 15,160, France's CAC 37 points lower at 7,092 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 102 points at 25,928, according to data from IG.

In Europe Thursday, the Bank of England will also be announcing its latest interest rate decision. The monetary policy committee's meeting comes a day after data was released showing U.K. inflation rose unexpectedly in February. Many analysts expect a 25 basis point hike.

— Holly Ellyatt