European markets set to open mixed after Stoxx 600 closes at all-time high

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks looked set to open mixed Friday, shaking some positive momentum after the pan-European benchmark closed at a record high in the previous session.

The Stoxx 600 index ended the session 0.82% higher at 495.1 Thursday, surpassing its previous record close of 494.35 on Jan. 5, 2022, LSEG data showed.

Investors will digest earnings from Allianz, BASF and Standard Chartered on Friday, while fourth-quarter gross domestic product data is due from Germany.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

U.K. consumer confidence dipped in February, new survey data from GfK showed Friday, indicating that higher inflation continues to weigh on hopes of an economic upturn.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Friday, after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posted their best day since early 2023.

In Asia-Pacific, markets were mixed Friday as investors digested China property price data. The CSI 300 index was flat by midday trading after rising about 0.4% at the open, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.2%.

CNBC Pro: Want a Nvidia alternative? These 6 chip suppliers look set to gain big from the AI boom

A number of stocks that supply Nvidia look set to gain from the AI boom, as the U.S. chip giant published another bumper quarter of earnings.

The acceleration in the AI trend also means that its suppliers' network stands to benefit directly or indirectly from the growth.

CNBC screened for companies that are Nvidia suppliers and look set to gain from the AI growth story.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Goldman Sachs reveals the 'Seven Samurai' — Japan's version of the 'Magnificent Seven' stocks

Investors have been bullish on Japan stocks since last year, repeatedly driving them to record highs.

The latest rally was on Thursday, when the Nikkei 225 hit a record high that surpassed the previous one reached in 1989.

Goldman Sachs has named "Seven Samurai" stocks in Japan, which it says could be an equivalent of the United States' "Magnificent Seven."

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points lower at 7,686, Germany's DAX up 23 points at 17,396, France's CAC 6 points higher at 7,921 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 4 points at 32,403, according to data from IG.

Earnings are due from Allianz, BASF and Standard Chartered on Friday, and Germany is set to release its fourth-quarter gross domestic product data.

— Karen Gilchrist