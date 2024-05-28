European markets slightly lower in mixed early trade

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. Check below for updates.

European markets turned slightly lower in mixed morning trade following a quiet previous session.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% in early deals, with most sectors trading in the green. Chemicals stocks gained 0.4% while health care fell 0.4%.

Tuesday's session is light on the corporate earnings front. Wholesale price data is due out of Germany.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Investors are continuing to weigh the prospects of a June rate cut by the European Central Bank after two key policymakers threw their weight behind the prospect on Monday.

"Thanks to this disinflationary process, inflation is converging to our 2% target in a sustained way, and the time is thus ripe in June to ease the monetary policy stance and start cutting rates," ECB Governing Council Member Olli Rehn said in a speech.

Meanwhile, the ECB's Chief Economist Philip Lane said in an interview with the Financial Times, "Barring major surprises, at this point in time there is enough in what we see to remove the top level of restriction."

The comments add to speculation that the ECB may move ahead of the Federal Reserve, which has grown more cautious in its assessment of the path for inflation.

U.S. stock futures advanced Monday night as momentum returned after markets were closed Monday for Memorial Day. Meanwhile, in Asia-Pacific, markets were mixed as investors considered the outlook for global interest rates.

European stocks set to open mixed

European stocks are set to open mixed on Tuesday as U.K. markets reopen following Monday's public holiday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was last seen opening 7 points lower at 8,327 points, France's CAC 40 up 17 points at 8,126, Germany's DAX up 20 points at 18,780 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 57 points at 34,899, according to IG data.

— Karen Gilchrist

CNBC Pro: Nvidia and more: Citi names its global stock picks to play the semiconductor boom

The global semiconductor industry is set to experience "groundbreaking changes," Citi said, naming stocks to play the theme."

"We believe semiconductor architecture will evolve towards the direction of memory and logic integration for AI computing," the investment bank's analysts noted.

Aside from Nvidia, Citi named five stocks to play the theme, and analysts give two of them at least 30% upside potential.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: Super Micro Computer shares were choppy after Nvidia earnings. Here's where analysts see it going

Super Micro Computer emerged as an investor darling early this year, as Wall Street unearthed the stock, driving it higher with gains that rivalled even Nvidia's.

The firm, which makes artificial intelligence systems and graphics processing unit servers, was the hot new AI play. Its fortunes are tied to Nvidia's, with which it has a partnership.

Super Micro's shares soared all the way up to a year-high in mid-March, but they have been volatile since then — diving in late April and selling off again in early May.

After Nvidia reported blockbuster earnings last Wednesday, Super Micro's shares were rocky again.

Where do the shares go from here? Here's what analysts from Wall Street sa

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan