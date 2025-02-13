Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets set to open sharply higher as hopes rise that war in Ukraine will end soon

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

 Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on February 03, 2025 in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a higher open Thursday, with sentiment boost after President Donald Trump ordered U.S. officials to begin peace talks with Russia and Ukraine.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points higher at 8,817, Germany's DAX up 229 points at 22,370, France's CAC up 80 points at 8,127 and Italy's FTSE MIB 308 points higher at 37,961, according to data from IG.

The higher open for markets comes as an end to the Ukraine-Russia war becomes a more distinct prospect.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had spoken to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that both leaders wanted peace. He said he had ordered U.S. officials to begin talks immediately on ending the war.

Regional investors are also looking ahead to a raft of earnings and key data releases from Germany and the U.K. on Thursday.

In Europe on Thursday, traders will be keeping an eye on earnings from Siemens, Nestle, Swisscom, Pernod Ricard, Orange, Unilever, Legrand, FerrovialBarclays, British American Tobacco, Commerzbank, Thyssenkrupp and Moncler.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Chinese businesses rush to try DeepSeek AI at ‘unprecedented' scale

news 4 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Hotter-than-expected inflation stokes U.S. policy concerns

Data releases will include Germany's latest inflation rate and U.K. fourth-quarter gross domestic product, with economists expecting the British economy to have contracted 0.1% in the three months to December.

Global markets shed gains on Wednesday after a hotter-than-expected inflation print out of the U.S.

The consumer price index gained 0.5% for the month, taking the annual inflation rate to 3%, above the Dow Jones estimate of 2.9%. Core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, was also higher than forecast.

The inflation print has fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold for an extended time, and could push the next rate cut to September.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in higher territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points higher at 8,817, Germany's DAX up 229 points at 22,370, France's CAC up 80 points at 8,127 and Italy's FTSE MIB 308 points higher at 37,961, according to data from IG.

Traders will be keeping an eye on earnings from Siemens, Nestle, Swisscom, Pernod Ricard, Orange, Unilever, Legrand, FerrovialBarclays, British American Tobacco, Commerzbank, Thyssenkrupp and Moncler.

Data releases will include Germany's latest inflation rate and U.K. fourth-quarter gross domestic product, with economists expecting the British economy to have contracted 0.1% in the three months to December.

— Holly Ellyatt

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us