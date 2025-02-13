European markets set to open sharply higher as hopes rise that war in Ukraine will end soon

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a higher open Thursday, with sentiment boost after President Donald Trump ordered U.S. officials to begin peace talks with Russia and Ukraine.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points higher at 8,817, Germany's DAX up 229 points at 22,370, France's CAC up 80 points at 8,127 and Italy's FTSE MIB 308 points higher at 37,961, according to data from IG.

The higher open for markets comes as an end to the Ukraine-Russia war becomes a more distinct prospect.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had spoken to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that both leaders wanted peace. He said he had ordered U.S. officials to begin talks immediately on ending the war.

Regional investors are also looking ahead to a raft of earnings and key data releases from Germany and the U.K. on Thursday.

In Europe on Thursday, traders will be keeping an eye on earnings from Siemens, Nestle, Swisscom, Pernod Ricard, Orange, Unilever, Legrand, Ferrovial, Barclays, British American Tobacco, Commerzbank, Thyssenkrupp and Moncler.

Data releases will include Germany's latest inflation rate and U.K. fourth-quarter gross domestic product, with economists expecting the British economy to have contracted 0.1% in the three months to December.

Global markets shed gains on Wednesday after a hotter-than-expected inflation print out of the U.S.

The consumer price index gained 0.5% for the month, taking the annual inflation rate to 3%, above the Dow Jones estimate of 2.9%. Core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, was also higher than forecast.

The inflation print has fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold for an extended time, and could push the next rate cut to September.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in higher territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points higher at 8,817, Germany's DAX up 229 points at 22,370, France's CAC up 80 points at 8,127 and Italy's FTSE MIB 308 points higher at 37,961, according to data from IG.

Traders will be keeping an eye on earnings from Siemens, Nestle, Swisscom, Pernod Ricard, Orange, Unilever, Legrand, Ferrovial, Barclays, British American Tobacco, Commerzbank, Thyssenkrupp and Moncler.

Data releases will include Germany's latest inflation rate and U.K. fourth-quarter gross domestic product, with economists expecting the British economy to have contracted 0.1% in the three months to December.

— Holly Ellyatt